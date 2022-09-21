Former James Madison Diving Coach Added to SafeSport Database

Former James Madison University diving coach John Wolsh was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database for allegations of misconduct on Monday.

Wolsh was replaced as the Dukes’ diving coach last month after spending six seasons with the women’s program in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Wolsh is listed as having two temporary restrictions: “contact / communication limitation(s)” and “no contact directive(s).”

Temporary restrictions are often used by the U.S. Center for SafeSport while investigating reported allegations. They are published to the Center’s public database to mitigate potential risk to others in the sport community, or in cases where some period of suspension or ineligibility is included in the punishment after an investigation has established a SafeSport violation.

SwimSwam reached out to both Wolsh and JMU for comment, but have yet to receive any responses as of publication.

Walsh won Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Coach of the Year during his first five seasons at JMU. This year, while waiting for the Sun Belt to add swimming, the Dukes competed in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), where they secured a team title for the fifth season in a row. According to Wolsh’s JMU bio, he has been selected as a USA Diving National Team coach 19 times in his career.