Former Aggie Swimmer, Hank Hoppe, gives Texas A&M Law School Commencement Speech

Henry “Hank” Hoppe, a former Texas A&M swimmer, gave a commencement speech at the Texas A&M University School of Law on May 2nd (where among the graduates was Victoria Lepesant, the daughter of SwimSwam writer Anne Lepesant).

He addressed the graduating class, speaking to his experiences as an Aggie ranging from getting a B+ from former Senator Phil Gramm in an economics class to cutting a tree down for Christmas in the University’s president’s backyard.

“I majored in the three S’s. Soldiering, studying, and swimming. In no particular order.”

You can find his speech here, starting at 2:53.35.

“Aggie-land was my father land. My mentors, my coaches, President Rudder, my professors, my core commanders, my fellow athletes, my upperclassmen, and my core cadets outfits. They were my mentors, they were my father. A&M is special, it is mysterious, it is unique. And it is your fatherland too.”

Hoppe completed his bachelor’s degree at A&M in 1970 where he swam for all four years. He later earned his J.D. from SMU in 1973. He moved on to join Price-Waterhouse-Coopers (PWC) and then founded his own firm, Wilson-Craig-Boreland-Poppe. During his successful law career, he and his wife, Anne, have donated money to Texas A&M, including contributing to the expansion of the school’s aquatic center.

The Texas A&M Law School is ranked 29th nationally per the 2023-2024 US News rankings. Additionally, the highest Texas Bar Exam score – the exam that allows new lawyers to practice law – from 2022 was a Texas A&M law school graduate.

The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving program placed 14th at this year’s Division 1 NCAA Championships.