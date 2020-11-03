Florida Adds to Lethal Class of 2026 with Virginia HS 6A Champion Aris Runnels

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Florida women have shot out of the gates with their 2022 recruiting class, and they’ve just added another big one with NCAP’s Aris Runnels, a junior at Colgan High School.

I’m so excited and extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Florida. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for their continuous support! GO GATORS!🐊

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 51.97

200 free – 1:52.81 *

500 free – 4:54.01

50 back – 25.57

100 back – 53.80

200 back – 2:00.38

100 breast – 1:04.17

200 breast – 2:18.26

100 fly – 54.96

200 IM – 2:05.01

400 IM – 4:26.95

Runnels is solid across the board, though backstroke is where she’s been strongest so far. In the 200 free, Runnels hit a lifetime best of 1:52.81 in October of 2020, a post-quarantine improvement.

Runnels is the defending Virginia HS 6A Champion in the 100 back, where she won the 2020 title in a 54.16. She was also fourth at that meet in the 100 fly (55.50).

In 2019, Runnels was the 50m back champion at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships, hitting a 29.13 in long course. At that meet, she was also seventh in the 50m fly (28.00) and 10th in the 100m fly (1:02.40), and she popped a lifetime best 29.06 leading off NCAP’s winning 200m medley relay.

The Gators just graduated top backstrokers and NCAA qualifiers Sherridon Dressel (50.6/1:50.9) and Emma Ball (51.3), and their top returner this season is Rosie Zavaros, a junior (53.2/1:54.8). NC State transfer and NCAP alum Katie Mack (53.8/1:54.1) and freshman Lain Shahboz (54.1/1:59.8) are also on the roster this year. Runnels will help the Gators bulk their backstroke group up again starting in fall 2022.

Florida’s 2026 class is looking like the second-best nationally so far behind only Virginia; the Gators have three top-20 verbals and a strong supporting class, while UVA has four top-20 pledges and no other program has two. Runnels joins #5 Zoe Dixon, #12 Hayden Miller, #20 Scarlet Martin, Anna Moore, Isabella Lojewski and Mallory Schleicher in Florida’s 2026 class.

