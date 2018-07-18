FINIS Set of the Week: Long and Strong

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Looking for a set that will build and little character and strength? Well, you’ve found it! This week’s set is the perfect dose of endurance and power.

1 x 1000 Free, Strong

2 x 400 IM (2 strokes fast, 2 easy)

3 x 200, Descending 1-3

1 x 400 Free, Strong

2 x 150 IM (same interval/time as 400 Free)

3×100, Descending 1-3

