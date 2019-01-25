FFT 2019 Elite Technique Academy, Clermont, Florida – Sign Up Today

This Technique Academy consists of 5 individual clinic sessions over five days to improve ALL ASPECTS of participants’ racing. This is an “Elite” Academy which means that each session is limited to no more than 36 participants. Sign up for individual sessions or ALL of them by clicking register now.

Whether your swimmer is striving to make a Junior Olympic cut or is already a Junior National qualifier – you will want your swimmer at this Academy. Each of the first four days of the Academy will focus in detail on each of the strokes of the IM. Participants will also incorporate starts and streamlines into each session. Day five will cover flip turns, open turns, and finishes in more detail. At the end of day 5, participants will have the opportunity to race each stroke off the blocks!

Leading each session of this camp is Elite Clinician and Olympic gold medalist Nick Thoman. Nick is one of the most experienced and requested clinicians with Fitter and Faster – we expect past participants from throughout the USA to come to this clinic to spend five days learning from him! Local swimmers have a very special opportunity.

DAY 1 (MONDAY): BUTTERFLY

On Day 1, Olympic gold medalist Nick Thoman will work with the participants to improve on the complexities of balancing power and fluid rhythm in one of the most dynamic athletic movements. Elite butterfliers maintain forward momentum by setting an immediate high catch with a perfectly timed kick. They are committed to a breathing pattern, perfecting their distance per stroke, and maintaining a horizontal body position – become committed to these same skills…make them YOUR habits.

DAY 2 (TUESDAY): BACKSTROKE

Your swimmer understands the core components of backstroke, now begin to master the subtle skills that will help your swimmer compete at a higher level. Participants will practice using their core to create rotation as well as a stable and balanced stroke, build a powerful pull with a strategic use of stroke rate, and use their kick as a dominant propulsive force.

DAY 3 (WEDNESDAY): BREASTSTROKE

More than any other stroke, breaststroke is the most varied. Out of the eight finalists at the Olympic Games you might see eight different styles of strokes! Without fail, your swimmer’s timing and ability to eliminate resistance are both hallmarks of an efficient and powerful breaststroker. Your swimmer has the foundation, now learn from the expert how to utilize your core and hip drive to create a fluid and more forward driving stroke.

DAY 4 (THURSDAY): FREESTYLE

Freestyle is the stroke that you swim more than any other. Creating good freestyle habits NOW will not only help your swimmer race faster, but it will also help prevent injury in the future. Olympic gold medalist Nick Thoman will be in the water leading participants through each part of the freestyle stroke and drills to help them create good habits and deepen their understanding of fast and efficient freestyle technique.

DAY 5 (FRIDAY): TURNS, FINISHES, AND MAINTAINING TECHNIQUE THROUGH FATIGUE

Races are often won and lost because of the quality of turns and finishes of the competitors. Many people don’t realize this, but the push-off and streamline from the wall after a turn SHOULD BE the fastest a swimmer will go while in the water other than the streamline after a dive. Even elite level, swimmers often add in extra movements on their turns and finishes that slow them down and even cause them to lose races that they could have won. At this session, Olympic gold medalist Nick Thoman will work with each participant to maintain their momentum at these key points in a race.

Cost

Individual Sessions (Ages 10-12): $99

Individual Sessions (Ages 13-Up): $129

Five Day Swim Camp (Ages 10-12): $399

Five Day Swim Camp (Ages 13-Up): $499

