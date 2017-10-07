FCGU Leads Rutgers After Day One of Dual Meet

October 6-7, 2017

FGCU Aquatics Center

Fort Myers, Florida

Full results

After one day of swimming between the women-only teams of Florida Gulf Coast University and Rutgers University, FGCU leads 101-66.

FGCU won six of Friday’s nine events, starting with a 1-3 finish in the 200 medley relay. The team of Doris Eichhorn, Petra Halmai, Gracie Redding, and Hannah Burdge took first, going 1:44.98, handily ahead of Rutgers‘ 1:46.44.

Rutgers sophomore Alex Fabugais-Inaba took first in the 1650 with a 17:33.98, followed by FGCU sophomore Liz Zeiger in 17:38.05. Fabugais-Inaba also won the 200 free in 1:52.35, followed by Hannah Burge in 1:53.28.

Rutgers‘ other wins for the day came from Francesca Stoppa in the 200 fly (2:01.48), where she bested FCGU’s Christina Elmgreen, who went 2:01.60.

As for other FGCU individual wins, Gracie Redding topped the 50 free in 23.62, Doris Eichhorn won the 100 back in 56.63, and Petra Halmai won both the 200 IM in 2:05.76 and the 200 breast in 2:19.76

FCGU closed the first session by topping the 400 free relay with the team of Yee Ching Wong, Gracie Redding, Rebecca Moynihan, and Hannah Burdge, who went 3:26.67 to best Rutgers‘ second-place 3:29.93.

Day two will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.