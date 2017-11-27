Evgeny Rylov Rehabbing from Knee Injury

Evgeny Rylov, 2017 world champion in the 200 back and former World Junior Record holder in the 50 back, is in the process of rehabbing a shoulder injury, according to Russian news outlet R-Sport.

Russian National Team Head Coach Sergei Kolmogorov told the site that Rylov is in the second stage of rehabbing and injury that he has been dealing with since the 2017 FINA World Championships, where he won the 200 back.

Rylov began rehab after several visits to clinics in Germany, and received detailed instructions for a continued conservative approach that was to take six weeks. The prospect of a minor surgical procedure was not ruled out, but it’s unclear at this time if that procedure took place.

He already missed the 2017 Russian Short Course Nationals, and will miss the European Short Course Championships, taking place in December.

The 21-year old is expected to be back in action in February.