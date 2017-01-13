Do You Even 50, Bro?

Do you ever wonder if you’re cut out for the 50 free? Check out the video below to watch Cal’s Trent Williams break it down for us.

Casual swimmers might look at the 50 free and think it’s relatively easy compared to most of the other events at a typical swim meet. To be the best of the best in the 50 free, however, you have to consider all the aspects of the race.

Trent Williams, the creator of this video, is from Fremont, Ohio. He swam collegiately with the University of California Golden Bears from 2012-2016. During all 4 of his years with Cal in the NCAA, Williams earned All-American status as a part of Cal’s 800 free relay at the NCAA Championships. As a sophomore, he helped Cal win the 2014 NCAA Championship team title.

Individually, Williams placed 5th in the 200 free as a junior at 2015 NCAAs to obtain All-American status. He repeated as an All-American in the event at 2016 NCAAs, finishing 7th. In the long course pool, Williams was a qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016. His highest finish came in the 200 free, where he was just shy of a spot in the semifinals after taking 17th in prelims.