Et une Charlotte aux fraises

Grevers, Gangloff Promoted To Associate Head Coaches At Mizzou Andrew Grevers and Mark Gangloff have been promoted to associate head coaches at Mizzou.

Championnats de France Schiltigheim : Metella, Stravius – le choc des titans Jour 4 des Championnats de France Elite 2017 sera l’occasion pour Jérémy Stravius, Mehdy Metella, et Clément Mignon, entre autres, de briller sur le 100m nage libre.

Phelps & Family Reveal Training Plan For 2032 As he alluded to in his latest Facebook Live post earlie.r this week, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is indeed training for 2032….however, completely unlike any training he’s done in the past

Nate Biondi Drops 23.2 in 50 Meter Free Just a day after sweeping the sprint titles at the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships, Sierra Canyon’s Nate Biondi was putting up fast times in the long course pool.

Bonnet Blazes to #3 200 Free in the World on Day 3 of French Nationals In the women’s 200 free, standout freestyler Charlotte Bonnet earned her spot on the French roster for the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.