Erin Gallagher Becomes 2nd South African Women to Break 55 in 100 Free

2017 KZNA PREMIER CHAMPS & COMMONWEALTH TRIALS

December 16th-22nd, 2017

Durban, South Africa

LCM (50m)

2018 Commonwealth Games Trials

Commonwealth Games Standards

Live Results: Meet Mobile, search “KZNA Premier Champs & Commonwealth Trials”

Day 4 Qualifiers:

The big swim of Day 4 of the South African Commonwealth Games Trials came from 18-year-old sprinter Erin Gallagher. In the 100 free final, she set a personal best 54.93, cracking the top 10 performance list in South African history. Her time now ranks her 5th all-time. Only one woman previously held all of the top ten times– Karin Prinsloo, who is the national record holder at 54.48 from 2014.

Gallagher sailed under the CG qualification time, as did 21-year-old Emma Chelius.

Three other South African women punched their tickets to the 2018 CGs. Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:07.89) and Kaylene Corbett (1:09.57) both slipped under the QT in the 100 breast, while Nathania Van Niekerk was the sole qualifier in the 200 back (2:14.75). Schoenmaker is 20, while Corbett is just 18 as is Van Niekerk.

Chad le Clos led the way in the 100 fly at 52.43, and Ryan Coetzee (52.92) and Daniel Ronaldson (53.71) joined him under the QT.

Cameron van der Burgh won the 50 breast handily, going 27.28 to finish well ahead of 2nd place 17-year-old Michael Houlie (28.54).