Erika Fairweather Becomes 8th Fastest 400 Free Performer In History

2023 SOUTH ISLAND LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 3rd – Sunday, March 5th

Splash Palace, Invercargill, New Zealand

LCM (50m)

Results – Meet Mobile: South Island LC Championships 2023

Olympian Erika Fairweather fired off the fastest 400m freestyle time of her career today at the South Island Long Course Championships in her native New Zealand.

Racing on day one of the three-day affair, 19-year-old Fairweather stopped the clock in a time of 4:00.97 to grab the 400m free gold, beating the next-closest swimmer by over 13 seconds.

Fairweather’s outing overtook her own previous lifetime best and New Zealand national record of 4:02.28 produced in the heats of the event at the 2020 Olympic Games. She ultimately placed 8th in that Tokyo final with a result of 4:08.01.

Fairweather was a little more patient on the opening 100m and saved more at the end when comparing her previous national record-breaking performance to this one from Invercargill.

Previous Record – 4:02.28 New Record – 4:00.97 100 58.40 59.04 200 1:01.84 1:01.51 300 1:01.90 1:01.27 400 1:00.14 59.15

With her time tonight, Fairweather now checks in as the second-fastest Oceanic performer in history. Only reigning World Record holder Ariarne Titmus of Australia is ranked ahead of the Kiwi teen.

Top 5 Oceanic Women’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Worldwide, Fairweather’s performance now ranks her as the 8th fastest performer ever in this event.

Top 5 Worldwide Women’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 3:56.40 World Record, 2022 Katie Ledecky (USA), 3:56.46, 2016 Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 3:59.15, 2009 Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:59.32, 2022 Joanne Jackson (GBR), 4:00.60, 2009 Leah Smith (USA), 4:00.65, 2016 Rebecca Adlington (GBR), 4:00.79, 2009 Erika Fairweather (NZL), 4:00.97, 2023

Fairweather now ranks #3 in the world this season, sitting only behind American Olympian Katie Ledecky and the newly-minted 200m fly World Junior Record holder from last night in Fort Lauderdale, Summer McIntosh of Canada.