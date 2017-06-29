Elizabeth Beisel to Retire After Her Final Summer Meet of 2017

Coleman Hodges contributed to this report.

Three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist Elizabeth Beisel will be retiring from competitive swimming following her last meet this summer. Should she make the Worlds team tonight, she’d retire after the 2017 World Championships– if not, her 400 IM tonight will be her last swim as a professional athlete.

Beisel has had a long career representing the United States. Her first time representing the red, white, and blue came back in 2007, ten years ago. When she was just 14, she swam at the 2007 World Championships in the 200 backstroke, making it through to the semifinals and finishing 12th overall. She then followed up with an outstanding set of performances at the 2008 Olympic Trials, touching 2nd in both the 200 back and 400 IM and becoming the youngest American swimmer to compete in Beijing.

Her best Olympic performance came in the 2012 London Games, where she threw down times of 4:31.27 in the 400 IM and 2:06.55 in the 200 back to earn silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Beisel has also won three World Champs medals in her career, taking gold in the 400 IM in 2011 and earning 200 back bronzes in 2009 and 2013. In Pan Pacs history, Beisel won 200 back gold in 2010, 400 IM gold in 2014, and 200 back bronze in 2014.

At the University of Florida, Beisel was an NCAA champion in the 200 back (2012) and 400 IM (2013).

Most recently, Beisel swam last summer at the Olympic Games in Rio. She qualified with a 2nd place finish in the 400 IM in Omaha, and went on to finish sixth in Rio. Beisel then took a long break after Rio, and has returned to racing recently. She’s the #2 seed going into the 400 IM final tonight in Indy, and if she holds that spot in finals, she would make her sixth-straight Worlds team.

Beisel has always wanted to to work in front of the camera, with childhood dreams of working for the Today Show or ESPN. Fulfilling those dreams will be her next path in life — she confirmed with SwimSwam that she’ll be going back to Rhode Island after she retires from swimming to do broadcasting work there.

Beisel will leave USA Swimming as the 3rd-best 400 IM’er in American history and 10th-best in international history, as well as 4th-best 200 backstroker in American history and 9th-best in international history.