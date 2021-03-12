Egypt’s Omar Shaaban Breaks Monofin World Record with Vertical Jump of 7’11”

21-year-old Omar Sayed Shaaban from Ismailia in Egypt was recognized by Guinness World Records for the highest-ever jump with a monofin.

Shaaban leapt from the water to touch a mark at 2 meters 30 centimeters (7’11”), breaking the previous world record of 2 meters set in 2011 by fellow Egyptian Soliman Sayed and Italians Cesare Fumarola and Stefano Figini.

A civil engineering student, Shaaban trains for sprint freestyle. He told Arab News, “I practice to increase my limb beat frequency and obtain stiffer muscles, but my aim is never to bulk up. Bigger muscles make it hard to sprint in water, so I work out to maintain cutting cycle, increase flexibility, enhance muscle reflexes and of course build stronger legs.”

He has also been clocked swimming 50 meters underwater in 15.6 seconds, and 100 meters underwater using a snorkel in 35.5 seconds.

“As a sprinter, I understand that even thinking burns oxygen, so I tend to focus on the present moment. Part of our training is to learn how to be extremely relaxed inside the water,” he said.

“Swimming is peaceful. A rush of unexplainable thoughts crosses your mind underwater, but it is certainly different and healing.”

Guinness World Records Arabia provided the following video: