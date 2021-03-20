Dynamo Swim Club Picks Up 7 Wins On Day 1 Of Sr. SC Champs

2021 Sr. SC Champs

Friday, March 19 – Saturday, March 21, 2021

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center

Atlanta, Georgia

Short Course Yard (SCY)

Results Available On Meet Mobile As ‘2021 Sr. Short Course State Champs – Ga. Tech’

Racing got underway on night 1 of the 2021 Sr. Short Course State Champs in Atlanta Georgia and the evening was essentially a battle between Dynamo Swim Club and SwimAtlanta as the teams accounted for every win of the session.

The SwimAtlanta men picked up a win in the 4×100 medley relay and set a new state record of 3:14.22 in the event. Together Jack Aikins, Matthew Steele, Sebastien Sergile, and TJ Pittenger took down the 3:19.06 mark set by Taylor Delk, Jared Clance, Andrew Huenniger, and Alex Taylor back in 2015 at the Speedo Winter Jr. Champs.

2022 Louisville commit and Dynamo swimmer Rye Ulett opened things up with a 200 freestyle victory, hitting a 1:48.11 to get within a second of her 1:47.30 which she swam at last March’s Speedo Southern Premier. Following Ulett, Abigail McCulloh from SwimAtlanta was a 1:48.83 for silver and teammate Lily Burke closely followed, touching 0.04 seconds later in a 1:48.87.

On the men’s side, Sebastian Sergile for SwimAtlanta declared victory with a 1:35.91 to hover over his 1:35.45 from earlier this month. Dynamo’s Owen Mcdonald and Pat Pema collected silver and bronze with their swims of 1:36.61 and 1:36.84, respectively.

200 freestyle silver medalist Mcdonald returned for the 400 IM and collected gold with a 3:51.75 which was actually slower than his prelim swim of 3:49.84. Silver medalist Matthew Steele from SwimAtlanta also added time, going from a 3:52.67 morning swim to a 3:54.35 in the final, and Andrew Simmons for Dynamo added to his 3:53.88 in the morning to swim a 3:55.81 for bronze.

The women’s 400 IM went to Dynamo’s Alex Mitchell who established a nice lead over the field with a 4:18.75. Mitchell bettered her 4:24.96 PB in the morning with a 4:20.66 and then lowered it again at night. Lily Burke from SwimAtlanta was a 4:21.88 for the silver medal while Dynamo’s Sophie Brison touched in a 4:22.59 for third.

2020 GHSA 6-7A State Champ in the 100 breast Alicia Henry from Dynamo collected gold in the 100 breast, hitting a 1:00.51 to trail her PB of 1:00.20 by half a second. SwimAtlanta duo Gigi Johnson and Allison Damron also had podium finishes in the event with 1:02.13 and 1:03.23, respectively.

Dynamo swimmer Quinn Harron‘s 53.95 was the fastest time in the men’s 100 breast, out-swimming SwimAtlanta’s Matthew Steele’s 54.78, and Dynamo teammate Nicklas Bohn‘s 54.98.

Other Wins On Day 1:

Women’s 100 Butterfly: Gigi Johnson (SA) – 53.77

Men’s 100 Butterfly: Jack Aikins (SA) – 47.64

(SA) – 47.64 Women’s 50 Backstroke: Cattie Choate (DYNA) – 25.87

(DYNA) – 25.87 Men’s 50 Backstroke: Idris Muhammad (DYNA) – 22.53

Racing on day 2 will commence on Saturday morning in Atlanta at 10:40 EST with finals beginning at 6 PM EST.