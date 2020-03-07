Dressel Clocks 50.97 FL, Breaks Conger’s PSS Record in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Topping off the evening in Des Moines was the men’s 100 fly final, headlined by Michael Andrew, who won the 100 breast on Thursday. At the finish, however, Andrew slowly fatigued as world record-holder Caeleb Dressel accelerated past him.

At the touch, it was Dressel with the win at 50.92, breaking the 2018 PSS record held by Jack Conger (51.00). This time marks Dressel’s 11th swim under 51 seconds in the 100 fly. Outside of taper meets, this is Dressel’s 2nd-fastest swim in-season. His fastest in-season time was from June 2019 at the Fran Crippen Meet of Champions (50.36).

Earlier in the meet, Dressel swam the 200 free final, where he placed 3rd at a season best of 1:47.55.

Top 10 Career Times – Caeleb Dressel, LCM 100 Fly

49.50, 2019 Worlds (Semifinals) 49.66, 2019 Worlds (Finals) 49.86, 2017 Worlds (Finals) 50.07, 2017 Worlds (Semifinals) 50.08, 2017 Worlds (Prelims) 50.28, 2019 Worlds (Prelims) 50.36, 2019 Fran Crippen Meet of Champions (Finals) 50.50, 2018 Summer Nationals (Finals) 50.75, 2018 Pan Pacs (Finals) 50.87, 2017 Summer Nationals (Finals) 50.92, 2020 PSS Des Moines (Finals)

Runner-up Michael Andrew re-set his lifetime best in finals, clocking in a World #6 time of 51.33. In prelims, Andrew also set a then-LTB of 51.49, just a week after setting his SCY lifetime best (45.47).

His time now ranks him 11th on the all-time U.S. performers list. After the PSS Des Moines final, Dressel and Andrew are now the top 2 Americans in this event.

Up next for Dressel and Andrew will be the 200 IM and 50 free, where both are favorites to final in both. Dressel is seeded in 10th with his season best of 1:59.97 in the IM while Andrew is seeded in 3rd at 1:57.49. In the 50 free, Dressel’s season best stands at 22.05 from February while Andrew’s 21.89 hails from January.

Top 5 U.S. Performers: 2019-2020 LCM Men’s 100 Fly