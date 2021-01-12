Dot Chislett Commits to DI Valpraraiso University Crusaders

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dorothy “Dot” Chislett, a current high school senior from Stillwater, Minnesota, has committed to swim for Division I Valparaiso University. Chislett will graduate from Stillwater Area High School in spring 2021 join the Crusaders’ class of 2025.

Chislett is a current swimmer for Mako Aquatics where she specializes in sprint freestyle and breaststroke events. At the 2020 MSHSL Girls 2AA Sectional Championships Chislett placed 2nd in both the 50 freestyle (25.11) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.20).

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Valparaiso University!!! Can’t wait to join an amazing family #gocrusaders #d1dreams”

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.86

100 freestyle – 54.96

100 breaststroke – 1:09.20

At the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, the Crusaders placed 8th as a team under head coach Maggie Kroemer.

