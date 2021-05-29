Derek Sander Blasts 22.21 50 Free; Qualifies for Wave II of Trials

SE Officially Summer Invite

May 21-23

Nashville, Tennessee

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results

Entered in the meet with a 23.26, University of Louisville alum Derek Sander blasted a 22.21 50 free during a time trial event on the first day of the SE Officially Summer Invite meet, subsequently qualifying him for Wave II of the Olympic Trials. The time would tie him for 24th in the nation during the 2021 Olympic trials qualifying period.

Sander finished out the meet with another 50 freestyle swim on Saturday and a near-best time in the 100 free on Sunday. He took second in both events.

In the 100, Sander touched in a 52.17 to add only .12 to his best time of 52.05. Andrew Shea of the University of Alabama won the event in a 50.90, shaving .22 seconds off of his entry time but still missing the Wave I Trials time of 50.49. Shea redshirted his junior season at Bama, but returned for his senior season (2020-2021). His season best in the event came from the SEC championships, where he swam a 43.15.

After his scorching fast time trial on Friday, Sander swam the 50 again on Saturday and cruised to a second place finish with a time of 24.25. Spencer Jyawook of Saint Leo University won the event and was the only swimmer to dip under the 24-second barrier, posting a 23.57. It was nearly a half-second drop from his entry time of 24.03.

Jyawook, a freshman, was one of Saint Leo’s top sprinters for the 2020-2021 season, and was their only swimmer who clocked a time below 21 seconds. His season best time came from the Florida Southern vs. Saint Leo Meet #3, where he touched in a 20.79 to win the event. He was also the first ranked swimmer in the 100 fly by nearly a second. He swam his time of 47.71 at the Florida Tech vs. Saint Leo Meet #2. The time was a Division II “B” cut. Jyawook had the second fastest 100 freestyle time of the season with a 45.78.

Sander finished out his senior season at Louisville with a season best time of 20.75 SCY in the 50 free which he swam at the Purdue Invitational. The time was also a lifetime best. He graduated from Louisville in 2020 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In the meet, Sander swam with the Madison Swimming Association.

Other highlights from the meet include: