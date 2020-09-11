Denison Receives Verbal from Winter US Open Qualifier Gavin Jones Commits

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gavin Jones of Bellingham, MA has verbally committed to swim at Denison University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He will be swimming under the direction of Head Coach Gregg Parini and Assistant Coach Kellen Beckwith. Jones has been a member of the Bellingham Bay Swim Team for nine years, and he is entering his senior year at Bellingham High School.

I’m stoked to announce my commitment to swim and study at Denison University! I’d like to give a HUGE thank you to my teammates, friends, family, and coaches for helping me along the way! I look forward to being a part of such an awesome team and going after some national titles! #gobigred

In December, Jones competed at the Speedo Winter Juniors West. He swam the 100 and 200 breast, finishing 79th and 35th respectively. He earned personal best times in each event, as well as a personal best time in the first 50 of his 100 breast. He also time trialed the 200 meter breaststroke, ending the event with a best time and a Winter US Open cut.

The following week, Jones swam at the Pacific Northwest Swimming Senior Championships. He competed in the 100 and 200 breast, and the 200 and 400 IM. He made it back to the B-final in the 100 and 200 breast, ultimately finishing 9th and 10th respectively. He touched 18th in the 200 IM and 6th in the timed finals of the 400 IM. He also led off Bellingham Bay Swim Team’s 400 free relay, bringing home personal best times in the 50 and 100 free.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.93

200 breast – 2:02.92

200 IM – 1:57.01

400 IM – 4:05.26

Denison University will add Jones to their roster beginning in the fall of 2021. He will be one of the team’s top breaststrokers when he arrives on campus. His 200 breaststroke time would have made him their 3rd fastest behind Richie Kurlich and Piotr Kurleto. He would have posted the 5th fastest time in the 100 breast behind Kurlich, Kurleto, Noah Housekeeper, and Mitch Williams.

His top times would have placed him in the A-final of the 200 breast and the B-final of the 100 breast and 200 and 400 IM at the 2020 North Coast Athletic Conference Championships. Denison was runner-up at the championship meet behind Kenyon.

Jones will be a member of Denison University’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.