Dave Rollins Recalls Epic Story of Tying for 2021 CCSA Conference Title

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

In a shocking turn of events, the 2021 CCSA Women’s championship ended in a tie. Two-time defending champs Liberty earned a 3rd-straight conference title, although they share this year’s title with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. FGCU outscored Liberty by 58 points on the final night, but ultimately fell a half-point short of singular ownership of the CCSA title. We sit down with FGCU head coach Dave Collins to get his perspective on this accomplishment as well as what he saw from his team to lead to this moment throughout the year.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.