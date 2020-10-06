Daiya Seto Reportedly Considering Withdrawing From ISL

Late last month, Japan’s double gold medalist from the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, Daiya Seto, submitted his request to be removed as captain of the Japanese Olympic swimming team.

The 26-year-old father of two had accepted the post after his 200m IM and 400m IM victories in Gwangju rendered him automatically qualified for a Tokyo-based Olympic Games. The captainship appointment carried over with the Games’ postponement to 2021.

However, due to an extramarital affair to which Seto has both admitted to and apologized for, he asked to be removed as team captain, a request which the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) accepted at its executive board meeting today.

Additionally, Seto has reportedly withdrawn from the Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships. The event is slated to be held in Tokyo in early December and would have given Seto a chance to shake off the competition cobwebs since his sole post-coronavirus pandemic exhibition race at the Waseda University/Keio University dual in August. There, he hit a casual 1:58.62 200m IM (LCM).

As a further blow to swim enthusiasts worldwide, Seto is reportedly considering withdrawing from season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL). (Sanspo)

Seto’s absence for the Tokyo Frog Kings’ inaugural ISL season would deal a big-time blow to the Kosuke Kitajima-run outfit. Seto won the league title with Energy Standard last year, though he only competed in one meet: the league finale. Seto was a huge contributor there, though, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly for Energy Standard.