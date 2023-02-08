Daiya Seto Clocks Near-Lifetime Best In LCM 200 Breast – 2:10.10

77th IZU SURUGA BAY CHAMPIONSHIPS (JPN)

Saturday, February 4th & Sunday, February 5th

Fuji Swimming Pool, Shizuoka Prefecture

LCM (50m)

Results

Olympic medalist Daiya Seto was in action over the weekend, contesting just one event at the 77th Izu Suruga Bay Championships.

Now representing Charis & Co, 28-year-old Seto raced the men’s 200m breaststroke at this two-day meet which took place in Shizuoka Prefecture. Seto stopped the clock in a time of 2:10.10 to grab the gold, opening in 1:02.68 and closing in 1:07.42.

His result not only topped the domestic podium but also checked in as the 2nd best performance of his career. Only his mark of 2:10.05 from the 2016 Japan Open has been quicker.

Seto’s performance here pairs well with his 1:56.72 200m IM produced earlier this month and bodes well for the all-important Japan Swimming Championships coming up in April. That meet represents the sole qualifying opportunity for this year’s World Championships taking place in Fukuoka.

Elsewhere in Japan over the weekend, a national high school record went down at the hands of Yamato Okadome.

Competing at the Chiba Prefecture Championships, Okadome produced a short course 100m breaststroke time of 57.69. Splitting 27.09/30.60, Okadome crushed the field, with the next closest swimmer getting to the wall in 1:02.06.

Okadome’s new lifetime best shaved .15 off of the Japanese High School Record in the SCM 100 breast, with the previous standard resting at the 57.84 Takutsuda Yokaichi put on the books in 2020.

Okadome is a 4-time Junior Pan Pacific Championships medalist. Last year in Hawaii he helped Japan capture bronze in the mixed medley and men’s medley relays. Individually, the teen also earned silver in the 100m breast and silver in the 200m breast events.