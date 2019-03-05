Cumberlands, Keiser Sweep Meet Awards at 2019 NAIA Nationals

2019 NAIA National Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2; prelims 9 am, finals 5 pm

Location: Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD women, Keiser men (results)

Psych Sheets (men’s) (women’s)

Fan Guides (men’s) (women’s)

Full Results

Championship Central

While Savannah College of Art & Design won the NAIA women’s championship for its second year in a row, its third victory in 4 years, and its fifth overall national title, University of the Cumberlands took home the women’s swimming honors. Cumberlands sophomore Mendy De Rooi swept the women’s awards earning accolades for NAIA Swimmer of the Year and NAIA Swim of the Meet. De Rooi won the 500 free (4:58.82), 100 fly (54.41), and 100 free (51.45) individually and contributed to all 5 of the Patriots’ relays. She anchored the runner-up 800 free relay (1:49.53), led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (23.74, 23.65 prelims), swam fly on Cumberland’s first ever national-champion relay, the 400 medley (53.71), swam fly on the 3rd-place 200 medley (24.77), and anchored the 2nd-place 400 free relay (52.41), coming from behind to beat SCAD by 1/100. De Rooi’s 100 fly performance earned her the Swim of the Meet award.

Andrea Adam of St. Ambrose won both the 1-meter (234.20) and 3-meter (233.45) boards and was named NAIA Diver of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Keiser head coach Adam Epstein earned Women’s Swim Coach of the Year for his Seahawks’ second-place finish in the team standings. He also took home Men’s Swim Coach of the Year honors. Keiser men’s swimming and diving team won its second national title in as many years, edging SCAD by 22.5 points. SCAD has finished in second place in each of the last four years.

Keiser junior Marcel Nagy was named NAIA Swimmer of the Year for his three national titles in the 50 free (19.97), 100 fly (48.04), and 100 free (43.92). Nagy was also on 5 national-title relays for Keiser, bringing his total of championship gold medals to 8. He led off the 800 free relay (1:38.70), swam 2nd leg on the 200 free relay (19.40), led off the 400 medley (48.72) and the 200 medley (22.79) relays, and swam 2nd leg on the 400 free relay (43.31).

Keiser freshman Pol Roch took home NAIA Swim of the Meet honors for his 400 IM performance. Roch won in 3:53.47, lowering the NAIA National Record (3:53.86) that had been set by Kevin Sellars in 2010.

Cumberlands senior Thomas Crawford was named NAIA Diver of the Year after winning the 1-meter event with 204.20 points.

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

In addition, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that 61 women’s swimming & diving student-athletes and 35 men’s swimming & diving student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

Women

Student-Athlete School Sarah Mossman Arizona Christian Claire Goodrum Asbury (Ky.) Kristen Bewley Asbury (Ky.) Christine Ward Asbury (Ky.) Emma Jaczko Brenau (Ga.) Devin Horan Brenau (Ga.) Faith Hyde Campbellsville (Ky.) Mikayla Runner Campbellsville (Ky.) Kate Bouldin Campbellsville (Ky.) Lindsey Buckman Campbellsville (Ky.) Annika Thomas College of Idaho Maddy Kelly College of Idaho Hailie Mazick College of Idaho Morgan Niewohner College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Peatsa (Anna) Littlejohn Columbia (S.C.) Nicole Ceausu Cumberlands (Ky.) Kristi Burnette Cumberlands (Ky.) Christina Klouda Cumberlands (Ky.) Danielle Rehl Cumberlands (Ky.) Kathryn Smeltzer Cumberlands (Ky.) Paige Kuck Indiana Wesleyan AnnaMaria Zombai Keiser (Fla.) Kirsten Coetzee Life (Ga.) Anna Martens Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Caroline Cobb Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Sarah Hahn Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Jessica Macdonald Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Caitlin Freeny Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Emily Wood Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Harlee Smock Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Nina Mantich Loyola (La.) Paige Skidmore Midland (Neb.) Anna Hathcock Milligan (Tenn.) Sara Farmer Milligan (Tenn.) Rae Clinkenbeard Morningside (Iowa) Riley Custer Morningside (Iowa) Jessyca Huff Morningside (Iowa) Deborah Crvk Morningside (Iowa) Carly Johnson Morningside (Iowa) Veronica Mullen Morningside (Iowa) Leanne Latocha Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Ashley Basham Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Lauren Donaldson Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Adrienna Anderson Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Margaret Carnahan Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Vanessa VanOost Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Elissa Fuller Point (Ga.) Megan Manning Point (Ga.) Cheyenne Logan Saint Mary (Kan.) Melody Klein Saint Mary (Kan.) Lydia Reinhardt SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Emily Rozar SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Julie Henninger SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Anne Weber Callahan SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Clarissa Cheam Soka (Calif.) Sachiko Hagiya Soka (Calif.) Zoe Frye Soka (Calif.) Mariana Nassuno Alves Tabor (Kan.) Michal Parris Tabor (Kan.) Elisabeth Kotmark Union (Ky.) Hannah Vernon Williams Baptist (Ark.)

Men

Student-Athlete School Jason Bisher Asbury (Ky.) Paul Liao Asbury (Ky.) Gustavs Baumanis Cumberlands (Ky.) Carl Rogne Cumberlands (Ky.) Jacob Smith Cumberlands (Ky.) Lukas Macek Keiser (Fla.) Josh Harriott Keiser (Fla.) Luke Calhoon Keiser (Fla.) Francisco Santos Life (Ga.) Volodymyr Bubenko Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Diego Mahecha Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Niels Engeln Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Tyler Glish Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Clemens Paetzold Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Warren Massimini Loyola (La.) Nicholas Milosch Loyola (La.) John Tarpey Loyola (La.) Connor Whitson Milligan (Tenn.) Cayden Hare Morningside (Iowa) Billy Salber Morningside (Iowa) Lucas Farrington Morningside (Iowa) Austen Marshall Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Collin Bennett Point (Ga.) Will Dvorsky Saint Mary (Kan.) Mark Stimach Saint Mary (Kan.) Josh Smilie SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Samuel Kim SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Tim Olbrich SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Ryan Sweat SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Nicholas Bradley Tabor (Kan.) Danny Smith Tabor (Kan.) Manuel Laguna Gomez WVU Tech Felipe Ruiz WVU Tech Paulo Ignacio, Jr. WVU Tech Vinicius Rios WVU Tech

