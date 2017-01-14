Cullen Jones can rock Long Hair lke nobody’s business (Video)

Cullen Jones has had a big fall.

He’s moved back to Raleigh, the town that houses his Alma Mater, NC State, and reenrolled to finish his degree. He is now also training with the infamous and quickly rising wolfpack after leaving his home of 8 years in Charlotte and SwimMAC elite. And if that’s not enough change in 1 paragraph for you, he’s tying the knot and marrying his fiancee in May.

He graced us swim fans with his presence in Austin this weekend for more than 1 quick meet and greets. He hosted a clinic for Longhorn Aquatics as well as neighborhood in children at the Gilleland Creek Pool just outside of Austin (stay tuned, video to come). And as if he wasn’t lovable enough, he came to finals tonight at the Lee and Joe Jamail swim center dressed “incognito” to go undercover as a normal, everyday volunteer and see the secrets of how to run a great swim meet. I think the rest speaks for itself.