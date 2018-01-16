Columbia Wins First 4 Events, Rides Momentum to Win Over Cornell

Columbia vs Cornell (Men’s Dual)

Saturday, January 13th

Percy Uris Natatorium, New York, New York

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Columbia – 150

Cornell – 147

The Columbia men’s team almost cost themselves the win over Ivy League opponent Cornell after swimming the last 4 events exhibition. The only thing that saved them from losing the meet was the disqualification of the Cornell ‘A’ 400 free relay in the last event. Before those last 4 events, the 500 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 free relay, Columbia had won 8 of 11 events. columbia then exhibitioned all of their 500 swimmers, their fastest 100 flyer, their fastest 2 200 IM’ers, and all of their 400 free relays.

Nianguo Liu continues to be one of the fastest freestylers in the Ivy League, posting a 1:38.13 in the 200, and 45.34 in the 100.

Columbia went 1:29.93 in the 200 medley relay to win the event. That time sits just 1.53 seconds off their fastest time of the season (1:28.40). Coulmbia currently sits in 3rd place of a tight pack of 200 medley relays in the Ivy League, which is led by Harvard (1:28.01).

Cornell’s Alex Evdokimov swept the breaststrokes, showing off why he leads the conference in the 100 and 200 breast. He posted a 55.36 in the 100, which is his fastest dual meet time this season by half a second. His 200 time of 2:01.05 was also his fastest dual meet time of the season by 2 and a half seconds.

Event Winners

Press Release – Columbia:

NEW YORK – 2018 begins with a victory for the Columbia men’s swimming & diving team as they took down Cornell 150-147 in their return to Uris Pool on Saturday, Jan. 13. The Lions jumped out to an impressive start winning six-consecutive events and held on to defeat the Big Red for their third Ivy League win of the season. With the win Columbia improves to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Leading a dominate collective three-meter dive performance by the Lions was senior Jayden Pantel who grabbed his first victory of the season with a score of 369.15 points to kick-off the meet. He edged teammateJonathan Suckow who finished runner-up with a score of 350.93, moving to 6-1 on the season in the event, followed by Kevin Fulton in third place with 280.58 points. Suckow improved his unbeaten streak to 7-0 in the one-meter dive with a winning score of 380.55, followed by a runner-up score of 314.25 by Jayden Pantel.

In the 200 medley the Lions also remained unbeaten in Ivy League competition as the squad of Cole Stevens,Jace Ng, Kevin Fridelt and Albert Gwo combined for a winning time of 1:29.93. Brian Tsau clocked in at 9:30.31 to secure a victory in the 1000 freestyle, while Nian-guo Liu earned his fourth Ivy League victory in the 200 freestyle at 1:38.13, finishing just ahead of teammate Michal Zyla at 1:41.05. Returning for a win the 100 backstroke was Cole Stevens who delivered a sub-50 time of 49.88 to give the Columbia six-consecutive wins to begin the meet.

The fastest event of the afternoon went to Albert Gwo who clocked in with a winning time of 20.56 in the 50 freestyle, his third in Ivy League play. Liu picked up his second crown of the day in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.34, along with a second-place finish from Kevin Frifeldt in the event at 45.73. Stevens also collected a pair of individual wins with a first-place time of 1:50.20 in the 200 backstroke as Joe Skimmons took second at 1:51.96.

Michal Zyla posted a top-time of 4:35 .72 in the 500 freestyle to lead all swimmers, followed by Tsau with a time of 4:39.39. Gwo capped a standout day with a first-place time of 50.18 in the 100 butterfly as the Lions came with the win.

Up next, the Lions head to Bucknell on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Press Release – Cornell:

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Senior Alex Evdokimov and freshman Min Zhi Chua each won two individual events, but Columbia ran out to a big early lead on its way to a 150-147 victory on Saturday afternoon at at Percy Uris Natatorium. Cornell fell to 1-6 overall (1-5 Ivy).

Evdokimov picked up wins in the 100 breast (55.36) and 200 breast (2:01.05), narrowly edging Columbia’s Jae Park (55.75 and 2:01.59) in both events. Chua also won two individual events, touching first in the 200 fly (1:49.72) and 200 IM (1:52.71).

The Lions were able to build up a solid lead, winning 12 of the 16 events on the day, and then put most of its swimmers in non-scoring exhibitions later in the dual. The Big Red was able to mount the late comeback, but there weren’t enough points heading into the final event to pick up the team’s second Ivy win of the season.

The Big Red will complete its non-league schedule when St. Bonaventure visits Teagle Pool on Friday, Jan. 19.