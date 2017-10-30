College Swimming Weekend Preview: 10/30/17-11/5/17

College swimming really heats up this weekend, with a number of key conference and in-state rivalries.

Maybe most notable is Texas vs Texas A&M, a rematch of the former Big 12 conference foes. That could be quite a meet on the women’s side, with both teams finishing in the NCAA’s top 5 a year ago. In another battle for state supremacy, Florida State will challenge Florida.

The California men will take on Stanford in another clash of big-time programs. Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we’ll see Arizona State get USC, and Pac-12 powerhouse Stanford will put its historically good women’s program up against rising ACC power NC State. The Wolfpack women will face Cal the next day.

In the Big Ten, Minnesota meets Michigan in a battle of conference champ hopefuls on the women’s side. Penn State and Wisconsin will also be in the mix in a four-team showdown of strong Big Ten schools.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date
Stanford vs. California Nov 2
Louisville vs. Tennessee Nov 2
Stanford vs. Oregon State Nov 2
Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola University) Nov 3
Virginia vs. Duke Nov 3
Purdue vs. Iowa Nov 3
Grand Canyon vs. Air Force, Idaho, Northern Arizona Nov 3
Southern Connecticut vs. Connecticut Nov 3
Rhode Island vs. Providence Nov 3
Wright State vs. IUPUI Nov 3
Southern Methodist vs. Louisiana State Nov 3
Howard vs. Mount St. Marys (MD), Virginia Military Institute Nov 3
Arizona vs. UCLA Nov 3
Cal vs. Oregon State Nov 3
Stanford vs. NC State Nov 3
Southern Cal vs. Arizona State Nov 3
Wagner vs. Bryant, Central Connecticut Nov 3
Northern Iowa vs. Air Force, Idaho Nov 3
St. Louis vs. Arkansas-Little Rock, Lindenwood-Belleville Nov 3
Colorado State vs. Houston Nov 3
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay, Marshall Nov 3
Columbia vs. Army, Penn Nov 3
Texas A&M vs. Texas Nov 3
Villanova vs. Georgetown Nov 3
NJIT vs. Central Connecticut, Wagner Nov 3
Rutgers vs. Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall Nov 3
Ohio State vs. Akron, Denison Nov 3
Florida International vs. Illinois Nov 3
Southern Illinois vs. Kentucky, Missouri, Northwestern Nov 3
Wheaton (IL) vs. UW-Milwaukee Nov 3
Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Nov 3
Keene State vs. Boston College Nov 3
Colgate vs. Green Bay, Marshall Nov 3
Iowa vs. Purdue Nov 3
Arkansas vs. Nebraska Nov 3
UC-Davis vs. Fresno State Nov 3
USD Tri Duals Nov 3
Minnesota vs. Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin Nov 3
Northern Arizona vs. Air Force Nov 3
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC San Diego Nov 4
Western Illinois vs. Olivet Nazarene, Valparaiso Nov 4
Florida State vs. Florida Southern, North Florida, West Florida Nov 4
Cal Poly vs. Pepperdine Nov 4
Cal vs. NC State Nov 4
Florida vs. Florida State Nov 4
Colgate vs. Canisius Nov 4
Duquesne vs. Youngstown State Nov 4
Denison vs. Xavier Nov 4
Siena vs. Stony Brook Nov 4
Bucknell vs. American, Lafayette, Navy Nov 4
West Florida vs. Florida Southern, Florida State Nov 4
Cincinnati vs. IUPUI Nov 4
Ohio vs. Buffalo Nov 4
Mustang Invitational Nov 4
LIU-Brooklyn vs. St. Francis (PA), St. Peters Nov 4
Northern Arizona vs. Idaho Nov 4
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska-Omaha Nov 4
Seattle vs. Simon Fraser Nov 4
Dartmouth vs. Boston University Nov 4
Toledo vs. Ball State, Oakland Nov 4
Columbia vs. Yale Nov 4
Kansas vs. Nebraska Nov 4
Indiana State vs. Arkansas-Little Rock, Evansville Nov 4
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Nov 4
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green State Nov 4
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Nov 4
Campbell vs. UNC Asheville Nov 4
Arizona vs. Southern California Nov 4
Old Dominion vs. UMBC Nov 4
CSU East Bay vs. Nevada Reno Nov 4
UNC-Wilmington vs. Delaware, James Madison, William & Mary Nov 4
Incarnate Word vs. UT-Permian Basin Nov 4
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Nov 4
Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan, Michigan State Nov 4
UC Santa Cruz vs. San Jose State Nov 4
Providence vs. Fairfield Nov 4
Yale vs. Brown Nov 4
South Carolina vs. Auburn Nov 4
Fresno State vs. Fresno State, Fresno Pacific Nov 4
Utah vs. UNLV Nov 4
Fresno Pacific vs. San Jose State Nov 4
Cal Baptist vs. CSU Bakersfield Nov 4
Evansville vs. Butler, Indiana State, Little Rock Nov 4
Columbia vs. Harvard Nov 5
Fairfield vs. St. Peters Nov 5

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »