College Swimming Weekend Preview: 10/30/17-11/5/17

College swimming really heats up this weekend, with a number of key conference and in-state rivalries.

Maybe most notable is Texas vs Texas A&M, a rematch of the former Big 12 conference foes. That could be quite a meet on the women’s side, with both teams finishing in the NCAA’s top 5 a year ago. In another battle for state supremacy, Florida State will challenge Florida.

The California men will take on Stanford in another clash of big-time programs. Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we’ll see Arizona State get USC, and Pac-12 powerhouse Stanford will put its historically good women’s program up against rising ACC power NC State. The Wolfpack women will face Cal the next day.

In the Big Ten, Minnesota meets Michigan in a battle of conference champ hopefuls on the women’s side. Penn State and Wisconsin will also be in the mix in a four-team showdown of strong Big Ten schools.

