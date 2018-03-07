Colby Poutry Breaks State Records at Maine Class A State Meet

Maine Class A State Meet

Cony – 280 Scarborough – 259 Falmouth – 226.5 Kennebunk – 218 Bangor – 214 Cheverus – 163 South Portland – 146 Brewer – 136 Messalonskee – 86 Brunswick – 81.5

Cheverus – 328 Bangor – 250 Brunswick – 174 Waterville-Winslow – 152 Portland – 145 Messalonskee – 125 Thornton – 120 South Portland – 112 Cony – 101 Kennebunk – 96

At the Maine Class A high school state meet, senior Colby Prouty won all 4 events he swam in, breaking the state record in the 100 breast and 200 medley relay, and the meet record in the 200 IM. The Cony girls came away with the team title, while the Cheverus boys did the same.

Prouty, a UCONN reruit, blasted a 56.17 to win the 100 breast, defending his state title and breaking his own Maine state record of 57.31, set in 2016. He was out fast, posting 26.14 on the first 50. He also won the 200 IM in a new Class A meet record time of 1:52.75. His first 3 50d were great, splitting 24.26/28.46/31.93 respectively. His free split of 28.14 was not super fast, but the first 150 made up for that. Those times will make Prouty an impact swimmer immediately at UCONN. He also split a very fast 24.97 on the breaststroke leg, where his brother, Carson, led-off with a 24.05, Derek Irish split a 24.59 on fly, and Brendan Martin anchored in 23.72. The boys’ final time of 1:37.33 broke Bangor’s own state record of 1:37.61, set last year. Prouty, Prouty, Irish, and Jeffrey Burns combined to win with a 1:30.35.

Gabby Low, a Cony junior, won the girls 100 back in a new Class A record of 56.28, winning the event by 6 seconds. She split the race well, going out in 27.56, and coming back in 28.72. Low also won the 100 fly, posting a 55.38 to win by more than 5 seconds. On the 200 medley relay, Low split 25.15 on the fly leg, which combined with Tessa Joregensen on back (30.70), Cecelia Guadalupi on breast (30.20), and Tara Jorgensen on free (27.33) to win with a time of 1:53.38. Talia Jorgensen, Amanda Jorgensen, Low, and Guadalupi combined to win the 200 free relay, posting a 1:40.61.

200 medley relay: Cony (Jorgensen, Guadalupi, Low, Jorgensen) – 1:53.38

200 free: Kenzie Burton (Messalonskee) – 1:58.53

200 IM: Hannah Griffin (Scarborough) – 2:11.58

50 free: Cecilia Guadalupi (Cony) – 24.75

1 meter diving: Ella Stone (Bangor) – 415.45

100 fly: Gabby Low (Cony) – 55.38

100 free: Talia Jorgensen (Cony) – 54.89

500 free: Cecilia Guadalupi (Cony) – 5:12.43

200 free relay: Cony (Jorgensen, Jorgensen, Low, Guadalupi) – 1:40.61

100 back: Gabby Low (Cony) – 56.28 (MEET RECORD)

100 breast: Molly Mawhinney (South Portland) – 1:09.18

400 free relay: Scarborough (Porter, Greenberg, MacDonald, Griffin) – 3:44.35

