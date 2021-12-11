Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein Clocks #2 200 Free All-Time for 13-14 Girls – 1:44.72

by Spencer Penland 2

December 11th, 2021 News

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

GIRLS 200 FREE

  • Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Top 3:

  1. Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92
  2. Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13
  3. Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62

Despite finishing out of the top 3, Sandpipers of Nevada 14-year-old Claire Weinstein made waves last night in the girls 200 free. Weinstein came in 4th, swimming a 1:44.72, marking a new personal best. The youngster showed off her endurance in the race, splitting 26.54, 26.73, and 26.45 on the last 3 50s of the race.

With the swim, Weinstein is now the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Missy Franklin. Franklin holds the NAG at 1:44.55, just 0.17 seconds faster than Weinstein’s time from last night.

Here is the current all-time top 10 for the 13-14 girls SCY 200 free:

Rank Time Swimmer
1 1:44.55 Missy Franklin
2 1:44.72 Claire Weinstein
3 1:44.96 Claire Tuggle
4 1:45.07 Melinda Lee
5 1:45.77 Justina Kozan
6 1:45.81 Taylor Ruck
T-7 1:45.91 Stephanie Elkins
T-7 1:45.91 Courtney Harnish
9 1:46.16 Meaghan Raab
10 1:46.19 Erin Gemmell

Weinstein’s move to Sandpipers appears to be paying off already, as the 14-year-old is now #2 all-time in the age group in both the 500 free and 200 free. She’ll be racing in the 1650 on Day 4 of the meet, so we’ll see if she’s got one more big swim left in her this week.

DCC Parent
9 minutes ago

USA Swimming shows Sippy as holding the NAG. https://www.usaswimming.org/times/popular-resources/national-age-group-records/scy/13-14

Walter
Reply to  DCC Parent
1 minute ago

Thanks, you beat me to it. Was that in January 1979? Nearly 43 years ago.

