Claire Weinstein Clocks #2 200 Free All-Time for 13-14 Girls – 1:44.72

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
Meet Central
Live Results
Psych Sheets
Live Stream
GIRLS 200 FREE
Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27
Top 3:
- Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92
- Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13
- Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62
Despite finishing out of the top 3, Sandpipers of Nevada 14-year-old Claire Weinstein made waves last night in the girls 200 free. Weinstein came in 4th, swimming a 1:44.72, marking a new personal best. The youngster showed off her endurance in the race, splitting 26.54, 26.73, and 26.45 on the last 3 50s of the race.
With the swim, Weinstein is now the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Missy Franklin. Franklin holds the NAG at 1:44.55, just 0.17 seconds faster than Weinstein’s time from last night.
Here is the current all-time top 10 for the 13-14 girls SCY 200 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|1:44.55
|Missy Franklin
|2
|1:44.72
|Claire Weinstein
|3
|1:44.96
|Claire Tuggle
|4
|1:45.07
|Melinda Lee
|5
|1:45.77
|Justina Kozan
|6
|1:45.81
|Taylor Ruck
|T-7
|1:45.91
|Stephanie Elkins
|T-7
|1:45.91
|Courtney Harnish
|9
|1:46.16
|Meaghan Raab
|10
|1:46.19
|Erin Gemmell
Weinstein’s move to Sandpipers appears to be paying off already, as the 14-year-old is now #2 all-time in the age group in both the 500 free and 200 free. She’ll be racing in the 1650 on Day 4 of the meet, so we’ll see if she’s got one more big swim left in her this week.
USA Swimming shows Sippy as holding the NAG. https://www.usaswimming.org/times/popular-resources/national-age-group-records/scy/13-14
Thanks, you beat me to it. Was that in January 1979? Nearly 43 years ago.