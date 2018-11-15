Chloe Clark Joining Cal in January as Member of Class of 2022

California’s Chloe Clark, our #12 recruit from the class of 2019, will finish Granite Bay High School six months early and head to Cal in early January as a mid-season addition to the class of 2022.

Officially Berkeley bound!! Can’t wait to be a baby bear in January 🌟🐻 pic.twitter.com/wTmYFUrJBo — Chloe Clark (@chloeclark01) November 15, 2018

Isabel Ivey will also join the Bears’ roster in mid-season. The additions of Clark and Ivey will go a long way toward mitigating the loss of senior Kathleen Baker, who decided to forego her final year of NCAA eligibility to turn pro.

Clark swims for Sierra Marlins Swim Team and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. As a sophomore she won the California High School state title in the 200 IM; as a junior she won the 100 back and was 3rd in the IM. A true IMer who is strong in all strokes, she competed at this summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She finaled in both IMs and scored a PB in the fly. Most of her top SCY times come from December 2016, when she had a breakout meet at Winter Junior Nationals West. There, she was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:57.32), 7th in the 100 back (53.63), 9th in the 400 IM (4:13.94), 17th in the 100 free (49.27), and 18th in the 50 free (23.07). She ranks #16 all-time among 15-16 girls in the 200y IM, #40 in the 100y back, #59 in the 100y free, #60 in the 50 free, and #84 in the 400y IM.

her top SCY times are:

200 IM – 1:57.32

400 IM – 4:13.94

50 back – 25.22

100 back – 53.21

200 back – 1:56.79

50 free – 22.65

100 free – 49.27