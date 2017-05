Championnats de France Schiltigheim : Avec le 200m, peu de chances de relais à Budapest

Kyle Chalmers Withdraws From 2017 World Championships 2016 Olympic 100 free gold medalist Kyle Chalmers has withdrawn from the 2017 World Championships.

British Swimmer Michael Gunning Recounts Manchester Bombing British swimmer Michael Gunning attended the Monday night concert at Manchester Arena and describes the moment of the explosion and his escape from the arena.

South Carolina Secures Verbal Commitment from HS Junior Mari Kraus Oswego, Illinois’ Mari Kraus has given a verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for the fall of 2018.

Juraszek Pops 21.68 50 FR National Record, Poland Sending 20 To Worlds Jan Switkowski won 3 events at the 2017 Polish Championships, and earned a World Championship berth in 4.