Carmel Boys Pick Up 8th-Straight Indiana High School Athletic Association Title

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24 – 25, 2023

IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana

SCY

Live Results

The Carmel boys got it done on day two of the 2023 IHSAA Championships, winning their 9th-straight title. Carmel scored the most points of any team at the meet with 363, which was more than 100 more than Zionsville’s second place 257. Carroll (Fort Wayne) took third in the team race with 150, narrowly defeating Fishers with 148.

Final Top Ten

Carmel – 363 Zionsville – 257 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 150 Fishers – 148 North Central (Indpls.) – 130 South Bend Riley – 120 Homestead – 93 Penn – 86 Bloomington North – 84 Chesterton – 75.5

Carmel won three events at the meet as Aaron Shackell topped the field in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Sean Sullivan won the 100 freestyle. Shackell was a bit slower in the 200 freestyle final than he was during prelims. In prelims, he hit a 1:32.85 national high school record and followed that up in the finals with a 1:33.68. He won by almost five seconds, defeating the Zionsville duo of Walker Mattice (1:38.25) and Will Raches (1:38.31).

In the 500 freestyle, Shackell shaved some time off his 4:19.19 prelims performance when he swam a 4:15.35 to take gold. That was a new best time for Shackell, improving upon the 4:16.49 that he swam at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships.

Sean Sullivan, the other Carmel champ, posted a 44.09 in the 100 freestyle to establish a new best time in the event. The same two boys that went 2-3 in the 200 freestyle did the same thing here, in the opposite order. Will Raches hit a 44.23 for second place and teammate Walker Mattice was third in a 45.46.

Sullivan picked up another medal in the 50 freestyle by swimming a 20.52 for second place behind Matthew Klinge‘s 19.95. Klinge was 2-for-2 in his individual events when he touched first in the 100 butterfly (47.90).

Zionsville’s Will Modglin, like Shackell, broke a national high school record during prelims when he swam a 45.08 100 backstroke. He added time in the final with a 45.69 but still pulled out a win, touching ahead of BHSS’ David Kovacs (48.54) and Gannon Crosser of YORK (50.60). Modglin also broke a meet record in the 200 IM when he swam a 1:43.74 for the gold medal, taking out his own mark of 1:44.10 in 2022.

The final two individual event winners at the meet were Carroll’s Adam McCrudy in the 100 breaststroke (54.69) and Ethan Stewart in the 1-meter diving event (512.15 points). Carmel brought home the wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, while Zionsville was #1 in the 200 freestyle relay.