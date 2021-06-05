Camille Spinke on Last 15m: “It’s the part of the race where you need guts”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71 (2017)
- American Record: Simone Manuel – 52.04 (2019)
- US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.54 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70 (2016)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) / Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 53.28
- Wave I Cut: 56.29
- Wave II Cut: 55.56
Podium:
- Camille Spinke (NCAP) – 55.25
- Kristina Paegle (ISC) – 55.91
- Trude Rothrock (TENN) – 56.01
It was a pair of high schoolers that were the first Wave I swimmers to advance to next week’s Wave II meet. Nation’s Capital 16-year-old Camille Spink got out to a roaring start, outdoing her prelims performance with a 26.29 on the first 50. The race appeared to tighten a bit through the first half of the 2nd 50, but Spink extended her lead heading into the finish. Her swim makes her #13 all-time among 15-16 year old girls. Paegle also swam a personal best to grab the 2nd spot in Wave II.
Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer got the ball rolling early, taking the B final of the race with a lifetime best 55.91. Her time would have tied her for 2nd in the A final.