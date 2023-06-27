CAC Games Day 3 Finals Session Partially Rained Out, Effected Events Rescheduled

2023 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

Complejo Deportivo de Ciudad Merliot – San Salvador, El Salvador

Saturday, June 24 -Thursday, June 29 (pool swimming)

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (local time/US Central Time)

Portions of the finals session of the third day of swimming at the Central American and Caribbean Games ended up being postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Finals are slated to begging at 8:00 p.m. local time, yet the day 3 events did not get underway until 9:18 after.

The third day’s morning session saw the heats of the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 free, women’s 50 breast, and the men’s 50 fly, but at night only events up through the women’s 100 free were swum (also the timed final men’s 400 IM). The effect events have either been rescheduled or remain up in the air.

The affected events have been pushed over multiple days. The men’s 50 fly has been rescheduled to swim at the conclusion of this morning’s (day 4) preliminary session. The women’s 50 fly has been pushed to tomorrow’s (Wednesday day 5) morning session, also occurring after the normally scheduled events.

Athletes particularly affected by these moves included Mikel Schreuders and Stefania Gomez. Schreuders, a native of Aruba, who broke several national records at the French National Championships, is the top entrant in today’s 50 breaststroke (27.52), an event that is supposed to start 9 minutes before he attempts to defend his top seed (23.88) in the rescheduled 50 fly final against the likes of Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter (24.04). Gomez, representing Columbia, has a little more of a break tomorrow; her rescheduled 50 breaststroke final is projected to start 35 minutes after her 200 IM heat.

Each final session, with the exception of Day 3 has ended with a timed final relay. The scheduled relay for last night was the women’s 4×200 free. It has now, like the other affected events, been moved to the conclusion of the preliminary session of day 6, the last day of competition.

El Salvador, a country in Central America that borders the Pacific Ocean, is currently in the midst of it wet season which runs from roughly May to October. According to The World Bank Group, the average amount of precipitation in the month of June in El Salvador is 306.7mm (12 in). As a comparison across the entire United States, it is 73 mm (2.87 in).

Looking at the rest of the meet, per The Weather Channel as of noon today, there are chances of rain this afternoon and the possibility of more but scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, the last two days of the meet. We will continue to monitor the weather and update the relevant meet recaps.