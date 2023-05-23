British Swimming Selection for the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championship

British swimming announced their 2023 European Junior Swimming Championship roster in Belgrade, Sebria, naming 34 juniors to represent the country on the international stage. The meet is set for July 4-9th. British Swimming is looking to build upon their 8th place finish last year in Otopeni, Romania by bringing back 5 medalists to the team.

The organization stated in a release in early March that the selection process will be conducted by the Head of Performance Development, Alan Lynn. Lynn will use their discretion and the times from April’s British Swimming Championships. Then he’ll look to see who has made the meet’s cut times and will be the most helpful to bring home medals to the UK.

Standouts named to the roster are swimmers like Leah Schlosshan who was the team’s sole gold medalist last year in the 200 IM (2:13.49) and is looking to defend her title.

Also included in the lineup are four other swimmers who medaled in Otopeni: Evie Dilley (Bronze in 200 back), Ashleigh Ballie(Bronze in 4×200 freestyle relay), Erin Little (Silver in 4×100 Medely relay, Bronze in 4×200 free relay) and Reuben Rowbotham-Keating (Silver in 4×100 free relay). Bringing back these relay swimmers will help the team get essential points, but the lack of individual performers returning could impede their overall performance.

Notable names that aged out were Jacob Whittle and Jonathan Marshall. Whittle was the runner up in the 100 free behind world record holder David Popovici and earned bronze in the 200 free. Marshall medaled in the 50 and 100 backstroke with a silver in the 50 and bronze in the 100.

British Swimming also named five swimmers who medaled at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival: Oscar Bilbao(Gold in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke),Skye Carter (Silver in 50 free and Bronze in 100 free), Phoebe Cooper (Gold in 200 IM), Blythe Kinsman (Bronze in 100 backstroke) and Stefan Krawiec (Bronze in 100 butterfly).

Though none of these medalists from the Festival would medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships.

Additionally, making her international debut is 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge who won the women’s 1500m freestyle at the British Championship. She won the event six seconds ahead of the runner-up with a 16:19.67. This time would put Blocksidge in 2nd place at the competition behind Turkey’s Merve Tuncel, who won last year with a 16:13.68.

Lynn, after selection, commented saying he is extremely optimistic about how well the team can produce at the meet this year. He believes that these swimmers are the future of Team Great Britain and will most likely represent the country in the coming Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“The British Swimming Championships allowed our junior swimmers to showcase the best of their abilities ahead of what will be another productive year for those looking to make their way into the senior teams,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do just one year out from Paris and five years out from LA 2028.”

British Swimming team selected for the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships, Belgrade (July 4-9th)

Ashleigh Baillie, City of Sheffield

Oscar Bilbao, Repton

Vadim Bosc, Mount Kelly

Hannah Bowley, Repton

Amelie Blocksidge, City of Salford

Skye Carter, Basildon Phoenix

Iona Colbert, Nova Centurion

Mabli Collyer, Swansea Aquatics

Phoebe Cooper, City of Sheffield

Laurie Devine, Repton

Evie Dilley, Millfield

Rue Fowler, Team Bath

Lucy Fox, Wycombe District

Reece Grady, Stockport Metro

Adam Graham, Millfield

Blythe Kinsman, Mount Kelly

Stefan Krawiec, East Lothian

Jessica Lawton, City of Bristol

Erin Little, Mount Kelly

Edward Marcal Whittles, Chelsea & Westminster

Holly McGill, Heart of Midlothian

Tyler Melbourne-Smith, City of Liverpool

Callum Melville, Nova Centurion

Jacob Mills, City of Leicester

Eva Okaro, Sevenoaks

Sienna Robinson, City of Sheffield

Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, City of Manchester Aquatics

Leah Schlosshan, City of Leeds

Joseph Stout, City of Salford

Olivier Vedrenne, City of Norwich

Matthew Ward, Mount Kelly

Sophie Weston, Warrington Warriors

Solomon Williams, Millfield

Harry Wynne-Jones, City of Milton Keynes

Coaches selected to the 2023 British Swimming team for the European Junior Swimming Championships

Lisa Bates (Head Coach), Chelsea & Westminster

Lisa Atkinson, City of Bristol

Richard Denigan, City of Leeds

Dale Frantzeskou, City of Cardiff

Greg King-Limb, Mount Kelly

Ash Morris, Repton

Mark Rose, City of Manchester Aquatics

Ross Douglas (Support Coach) – University of Edinburgh