British Swimming Selection for the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championship

British swimming announced their 2023 European Junior Swimming Championship roster in Belgrade, Sebria, naming 34 juniors to represent the country on the international stage. The meet is set for July 4-9th. British Swimming is looking to build upon their 8th place finish last year in Otopeni, Romania by bringing back 5 medalists to the team.
The organization stated in a release in early March that the selection process will be conducted by the Head of Performance Development, Alan Lynn. Lynn will use their discretion and the times from April’s British Swimming Championships. Then he’ll look to see who has made the meet’s cut times and will be the most helpful to bring home medals to the UK.
Standouts named to the roster are swimmers like Leah Schlosshan who was the team’s sole gold medalist last year in the 200 IM (2:13.49) and is looking to defend her title.
Also included in the lineup are four other swimmers who medaled in Otopeni: Evie Dilley (Bronze in 200 back), Ashleigh Ballie(Bronze in 4×200 freestyle relay), Erin Little (Silver in 4×100 Medely relay, Bronze in 4×200 free relay) and Reuben Rowbotham-Keating (Silver in 4×100 free relay). Bringing back these relay swimmers will help the team get essential points, but the lack of individual performers returning could impede their overall performance.
Notable names that aged out were Jacob Whittle and Jonathan Marshall. Whittle was the runner up in the 100 free behind world record holder David Popovici and earned bronze in the 200 free. Marshall medaled in the 50 and 100 backstroke with a silver in the 50 and bronze in the 100.
British Swimming also named five swimmers who medaled at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival: Oscar Bilbao(Gold in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke),Skye Carter (Silver in 50 free and Bronze in 100 free), Phoebe Cooper (Gold in 200 IM), Blythe Kinsman (Bronze in 100 backstroke) and Stefan Krawiec (Bronze in 100 butterfly).
Though none of these medalists from the Festival would medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships.
Additionally, making her international debut is 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge who won the women’s 1500m freestyle at the British Championship. She won the event six seconds ahead of the runner-up with a 16:19.67. This time would put Blocksidge in 2nd place at the competition behind Turkey’s Merve Tuncel, who won last year with a 16:13.68.
Lynn, after selection, commented saying he is extremely optimistic about how well the team can produce at the meet this year. He believes that these swimmers are the future of Team Great Britain and will most likely represent the country in the coming Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
“The British Swimming Championships allowed our junior swimmers to showcase the best of their abilities ahead of what will be another productive year for those looking to make their way into the senior teams,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do just one year out from Paris and five years out from LA 2028.”
British Swimming team selected for the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships, Belgrade (July 4-9th)
Ashleigh Baillie, City of Sheffield
Oscar Bilbao, Repton
Vadim Bosc, Mount Kelly
Hannah Bowley, Repton
Amelie Blocksidge, City of Salford
Skye Carter, Basildon Phoenix
Iona Colbert, Nova Centurion
Mabli Collyer, Swansea Aquatics
Phoebe Cooper, City of Sheffield
Laurie Devine, Repton
Evie Dilley, Millfield
Rue Fowler, Team Bath
Lucy Fox, Wycombe District
Reece Grady, Stockport Metro
Adam Graham, Millfield
Blythe Kinsman, Mount Kelly
Stefan Krawiec, East Lothian
Jessica Lawton, City of Bristol
Erin Little, Mount Kelly
Edward Marcal Whittles, Chelsea & Westminster
Holly McGill, Heart of Midlothian
Tyler Melbourne-Smith, City of Liverpool
Callum Melville, Nova Centurion
Jacob Mills, City of Leicester
Eva Okaro, Sevenoaks
Sienna Robinson, City of Sheffield
Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, City of Manchester Aquatics
Leah Schlosshan, City of Leeds
Joseph Stout, City of Salford
Olivier Vedrenne, City of Norwich
Matthew Ward, Mount Kelly
Sophie Weston, Warrington Warriors
Solomon Williams, Millfield
Harry Wynne-Jones, City of Milton Keynes
Coaches selected to the 2023 British Swimming team for the European Junior Swimming Championships
Lisa Bates (Head Coach), Chelsea & Westminster
Lisa Atkinson, City of Bristol
Richard Denigan, City of Leeds
Dale Frantzeskou, City of Cardiff
Greg King-Limb, Mount Kelly
Ash Morris, Repton
Mark Rose, City of Manchester Aquatics
Ross Douglas (Support Coach) – University of Edinburgh