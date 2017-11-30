Bowen Becker Slams 19.49 in 50 Free Prelims: Minnesota Invite Day 1

2017 Minnesota Invitational

Live Results

University of Minnesota, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

25 Yards

Invite Format

The Minnesota Invite kicked off this morning at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, home of the 2018 Men’s B1G Championships and 2018 Men’s NCAA Championships. Day 1 prelims were largely dominated by the University of Minnesota and the University of Iowa.

Women’s 500 Free Prelims

NCAA “A” – 4:36.30

NCAA “B” – 4:47.79

Minnesota put 5 women into the ‘A’ Final of the women’s 500 free this evening. Leading the Gopher women is freshman Mackenzie Padington with a 4:43.60, followed by senior Brooke Zeiger with a 4:45.30. Both swimmers, along with Iowa’s Hannah Burville who took third in prelims with a 4:46.91, achieved NCAA “B” cuts.

Men’s 500 Free Prelims

NCAA “A” – 4:12.49

NCAA “B” – 4:24.99

Flipping the script, the Iowa men put 5 swimmers into the ‘A’ Final of the men’s 500 freestyle to Minnesota’s three. Minnesota’s Nick Plachinski took the top seed with a 4:26.89, followed closely by Iowa’s Michael Tenney with a 4:27.31.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

NCAA “A” – 1:55.00

NCAA “B” – 2:01.59

Tevyn Waddell leads five other Minnesota women into the ‘A’ Final of the women’s 200 IM tonight with a 2:01.18, good enough for an NCAA “B” cut. Though Waddell was the only woman break 2:02 this morning, Iowa’s Kelsey Drake came close with a 2:02.09 and is the second seed to Waddell tonight. Other than lanes 3 and 5 the heat will be entirely Minnesotan.

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

NCAA “A” – 1:41.88

NCAA “B” – 1:49.09

Minnesota’s Brian Poon leads the field going into the finals of the men’s 200 IM this evening, where he sits a mere 13 one-hundredths ahead of Iowa’s Kenneth Mende. Minnesota breaststroke ace Conner McHugh occupies the third seed going into tonight’s finals. McHugh, unsurprisingly, had the fastest breaststroke split of the morning with a 30.13, though he likely has more in the tank. 16-year-old Shane Blinkman will also race in tonight’s final. Blinkman qualified 7th with a 1:52.32 and is representing Saint Croix Swim Club.

Women’s 50 Fee Prelims

NCAA “A” – 21.80

NCAA “B” – 22.99

Minnesota’s Zoe Avestruz and Danielle Nack both crushed the NCAA “B” standard in the 50 yard freestyle this morning, notching times of 22.52 and 22.59, respectively, becoming the only swimmers under 23 seconds in the field.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

NCAA “A” – 19.05

NCAA “B” – 20.19

Minnesota’s Bowen Becker slammed a 19.49 to easily take the top seed in the men’s 50 yard freestyle tonight in his home pool. Becker was the only swimmer to break 20 seconds this morning, and was followed by a flurry of Iowa swimmers hitting the wall in 20.11, 20.12, 20.16, and 20.18. Minnesota’s Tuomas Pokkinen touched 7th in 20.59, though he and Becker both came into the race as the only swimmers with times under 20 seconds.