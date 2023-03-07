“BOTR” IM’er Sofia Plaza Announces Commitment To NC State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Sofia Plaza has announced her verbal commitment to NC State University. Plaza is a North Carolina native, and attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte. She trains and competes year-round with SwimMac Carolina, which is designated as a Gold Medal club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my coaches, family and friends for supporting my journey and always being there for me! I also want to thank the NC State coaches for giving me this incredible opportunity! GO PACK!!! “

Plaza primarily focuses on IM and breaststroke events, and was featured in SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” IM section of SwimSwam’s class of 2024 recruit rankings. This past summer at the Phillips 66 National Championships, Plaza advanced to finals in the 200m breast, 200m IM, and 400m IM. She recorded her highest finish in the 200m breast, where she earned 18th with a personal best time of 2:30.79. She also took 21st in the 400m IM (4:50.86) and 27th in the 200m IM (2:19.13).

Plaza has carried her momentum into this year’s short course season. She set a handful of personal best times at Winter Juniors – East, highlighted by a best time in the 200 breast to finish 6th overall. Additionally, she set a best time in the 400 IM for 9th, and another in the 200 back for 64th.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.76

200 breast – 2:12.54

200 back – 2:02.30

200 IM – 2:00.47

400 IM – 4:13.40

Plaza’s most recent competition was the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series, where she earned a top-8 finish in the 400 IM. She clocked a season best time of 4:51.33 in finals to touch 7th. She also took 12th in the 200 breast (2:34.11), 23rd in the 200 IM (2:21.75), and 28th in the 100 breast (1:13.77).

The NC State women recently took 2nd place at the 2023 ACC Championships. Plaza’s best times in the 400 IM and 200 breaststroke would have safely made it back to the B-final at this year’s conference meet. NC State was led by Grace Sheble in the 400 IM, who clocked a 4:04.98 to pick up 2nd. Behind her in the B-final was Yara Hierath, who took 10th with a 4:11.36.

In the 200 breast, Andrea Podmanikova and Heather MacCausland led the way in the A-final with 3rd and 7th place finishes, respectively. Sheble is the only one of that group who will still be on campus when Plaza arrives.

NC State has been building a talented class of 2028. Joining Plaza is Erika Pelaez, Lily Christianson, Katya Ivanov, and Emily Way. Pelaez, who swims pretty much anything, was featured as the #6-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 recruit rankings. Right behind her at #7 is Christianson, who focuses on sprint freestyle. Way also leans towards a freestyle focus, while Ivanov swims similar events to Plaza.

