Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Morozov’s WR Highlights Eindhoven

Disclaimer: Blueseventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The blueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

For Vladimir Morozov, the World Cup’s switch back to a short course meters format was exactly what he needed.

Sitting just third in series points after the opening two long course meets despite winning four golds, two silvers and three bronzes, Morozov wasted no time in roaring to a massive points lead, powered mostly by his world record 100 IM.

Morozov’s 50.26 marks the third time he’s broken the short course 100 IM world record since 2016, all three of which have come on the World Cup. Each swim was worth $10,000, and the 20 series points he picked up in Eindhoven built him a 56-point lead over Anton Chupkov and Mitch Larkin.

After earning $10,900 over the first two stops (not including a larger cluster bonus), Morozov won a massive $16,750 in Eindhoven, most of that coming from his world record bonus. He’s also in line for a much bigger cluster bonus ($50,000) than his first cluster boon ($30,000), thanks in large part to that points bonus.

