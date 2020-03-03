BioOx Removes Chloramines and Helps To Protect Against Viruses

If you’ve been following our releases here on SwimSwam, you know that BioOx air cleaning, our cutting-edge technology that uses natural enzymes to destroy harmful toxins in the air, has successfully challenged the conventional wisdom around indoor swimming. Clean, breathable pool air is attainable, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

We have always emphasized reducing coughing and chlorine smell because we know that is what the swimming community is most interested in. However, as concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to mount, we want to make you aware of another benefit that BioOx brings – biosecurity.

BioOx significantly lessens the amount of all types of particles in the air – not just chloramines. This includes pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria. Though we have not been able to test BioOx on the coronavirus yet, BioOx has been proven to remove 80-90% of colony forming units – including bacteria, particulates and viruses – out of the air.

We hope you’ll want to get BioOx air cleaning for your swimming pool, but we want you to know that BioOx also has been used in many settings other than swimming pools, including private homes, hospitals, medical schools and numerous other locations. If your facility or organization is seeking measures to substantially lower the spread of viruses through the air in other settings, please contact us to discuss how we may be of further assistance.

We have been running a promotion for a 3-month BioOx trial rental for $1950.

