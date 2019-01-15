Bence Szabados, son of 2x Hungarian Olympian, Commits to Northwestern

Bence Szabados, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Whitney Young High School in Chicago, Illinois, has verbally committed to Northwestern University for 2020-21. He is the son of Bela Szabados who swam for USC and competed for Hungary in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for their support. Go Cats!”

Szabados swims year-round with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He is coming off a stellar performance at Winter Juniors West where he improved his lifetime bests in all his top events (100/200 fly and 50/100/200 free). Szabados was runner-up to Gianluca Urlando in the 200 fly, dropping 5.5 seconds between his prelims and finals swims. He finished 4th in the 50 free, taking 7/10 off his previous PB and cracking the 20-second barrier for the first time. He was 4th in the 100 fly, improving his seed time by 2.3 seconds. He was also 6th in the 100 free (PB by 9/10).

This past long course season, Szabados competed at NCSA Summer Championship and notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.42), 100 free (51.50), 200 free (1:53.20), and 50 fly (25.08), 100 fly (54.90), 200 fly (2:01.94). Last February he competed as a sophomore at the Illinois High School Boys’ State Meet, coming in 4th in the 100 free and 9th in the 200 free.

Szabados is a nice pickup for the Wildcats. His best times would have scored at 2018 B1G Championships in the B final of the 200 fly (he is just a tick out of range of the A final) and the C finals of the 100 fly and 50 free. His 100/200 free times are knocking at the C-final door, too.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:44.84

100 fly – 47.35

50 free – 19.97

100 free – 44.39

200 free – 1:37.46