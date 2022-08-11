Ben Proud Appears To Have Dropped Euro Championships Completely

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of these 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats.

The 27-year-old speedster is coming off of a successful summer that saw the Briton take gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, as well as gold in the 50m free and 50m fly at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

While he was entered in the 50m fly and the 50m free as the top-seeded man in each here in Rome, Proud is right now training Turkey at the Gloria Sports Arena under the tutelage of James Gibson.

Proud already no-showed the 5om fly, so we are assuming he will also be opting out of the 50m free due to social posts depicting him in the midst of training.

Without Proud in the mix, Dutch speedster Nyls Korstanje has taken the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s 50m fly final, having established a new national record of 22.88 in tonight’s semi-final.

As for the 50m free which is scheduled to begin on August 16th, without Proud the top seed defaults to Frenchman Maxime Grousset.