Behind the Scenes Interview with Reese Whitley, by Phillips Academy

In this vlog, the Phillips Academy boys take us with them through the final days of taper and on-deck at the 2017 Eastern Championships. At the conclusion on the historic meet, host and cameraman Rick Ono gets to interview high school superstar Reese Whitley (tune in at 13:07 to see the interview) where fans get the chance to learn a few fun facts about the National High School Record holder in the 100 yard breaststroke.