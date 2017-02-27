Behind the Scenes Interview with Reese Whitley, by Phillips Academy

Join the Phillips Academy boy’s swimming and diving team at the 2017 Eastern Championships for a behind-the-scenes look at the final days of taper and, ultimately, an interview with Reese Whitley, the star of the meet.

In this vlog, the Phillips Academy boys take us with them through the final days of taper and on-deck at the 2017 Eastern Championships.  At the conclusion on the historic meet, host and cameraman Rick Ono gets to interview high school superstar Reese Whitley (tune in at 13:07 to see the interview) where fans get the chance to learn a few fun facts about the National High School Record holder in the 100 yard breaststroke.

 

 

