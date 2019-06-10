Aussie Lani Pallister Destroys 30-Year-Old Age Record In 1500 Free

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

While competing on night 2 of the 2019 Aussie World Swimming Trials, 17-year-old Lani Pallister logged a new personal best in the women’s 1500m freestyle for bronze, establishing a new Australian Age Record in the process.

Entering this meet, Pallister’s personal best in this 1500m event rested at the 16:08.09 she established at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships last year for gold. That outing represented 1 of 3 Junior Pan Pacs titles the Cotton Tree athlete would rack up before all was said and done.

Now 17 years of age, Pallister’s sub-16:07 outing now tops the all-time list for her age in this event, beating out a decades old mark. The previous Age Record for 17-year-olds rested at the 16:10.11 clocked by Janelle Elford Hunter in Perth way back in 1987, making Pallister the fastest of her age in over 30 years.

To boot, young Pallister now enters the season’s world rankings at #6 with her record-breaking performance tonight. Pallister already finished with the bronze in the 400m free here, but still has the 800m free yet to go.

At the Australian Age Championships in April, Pallister went 4-for-4 in national titles, claiming golds across the 200m/400m/800m and 1500m free events. Her time there in Adelaide in the 1500m was 16:16.91.