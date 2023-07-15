Army Picks Up New York HS State Champion Angie McKane For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Angie McKane has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the United States Military Academy at West Point (Army). McKane is a rising senior at Corning Painted-Post High School in New York, and will arrive at West Point for the 2024-2025 season.

“I chose West Point for the incredible opportunities offered both academically and militarily, as well as the electric atmosphere of the team! I can see that there is so much potential to make history, and I want to be a part of that project.”

McKane, who trains and competes year-round with the CPP River Hawks, specializes in sprint events across all four strokes. She currently owns a 2023 Summer Juniors Nationals qualifying time in the 100 fly, as well as Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 breast, 100 back, and 50 free.

McKane wrapped up her short course season this spring at Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca. She had a fantastic meet, highlighted by her victory in the 100 fly (53.92). She also took runner-up in the 100 back with a best time by almost two seconds (54.56), and 3rd in the 100 breast with a best time by nearly three seconds (1:03.03).

In November, she represented her high school at the NYSPHSAA State Championship. She came away with the state title in the 50 freestyle, where she swam a best time of 23.39 in prelims. In the 100 fly, McKane grabbed 2nd with a 54.05.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.15

100 free – 51.01

100 back – 54.56

100 breast – 1:03.03

100 fly – 53.92

200 IM – 2:05.43

Led by head coach Brandt Nigro, the Army women finished 2nd out of 10 teams at the 2023 Patriot League Championships. McKane is projected to make an enormous impact at the conference level, as her personal best times in the 50 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 100 back all would have landed her in the A-final at this year’s conference meet.

McKane will overlap with rising junior Meghan Cole, who swims somewhat similar events to her. Cole was runner-up in the 50 freestyle at the Patriot League Championships with a time of 22.93, while in the 100 fly and 100 free she took 3rd in best times of 53.79 and 50.43, respectively.

McKane joins Hadley King, Campbell Payton, Cora Webber, Jenna Hart, Sydney Braeger, and Sierra Snow in West Point’s class of 2028.

