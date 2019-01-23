Arena’s New Carbon-Air2 Comfort Squared

Made from just one piece of fabric, the Powerskin Carbon-Air2 has only one bonded seam at the back. As a result, it is super comfortable and there is less restriction of movement since there are fewer pressure points on the body. In addition, with only one seam the suit absorbs less water, which reduces drag and produces an advanced hydrodynamic effect that helps the swimmer glide cleanly through the water. It’s also easier to put on, and once it’s on the body, it feels just like a second skin.

The Carbon-Air2 is designed for competitive swimmers, particularly those in the 15-25 age group, who prioritize fit, comfort and freedom of movement when looking for a racing suit that meets their needs. The new suit continues arena’s culture of constant improvement, which is epitomised by the company’s flagship Carbon range and includes: Powerskin Carbon-Ultra with a revolutionary internal structure that optimizes the athlete’s physiology to increase efficiency, improve body position, and reduce turbulence and drag.

with a revolutionary internal structure that optimizes the athlete’s physiology to increase efficiency, improve body position, and reduce turbulence and drag. Powerskin Carbon-Flex VX whose seam placement provides maximum range. of motion and freedom of movement, while still offering a higher level of compression. For the initial launch in January 2019, the Carbon-Air2 is available in black and electric blue; an lime-orangeversion will follow in March. The price of the new suit is the same as the current Carbon-Air: €320. Get The Carbon-Air2 Arena on Instagram Arena on Facebook Arena is a SwimSwam partner.