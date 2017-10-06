AQUA BOOM® Back and Free Work With VOLS Head Coach Matt Kredich

Swim training is courtesy of ISO Aquatics, a SwimSwam Partner.

The AQUA BOOM® is a revolutionary fitness device that facilitates full-body conditioning. It is the only equipment on the market utilizing buoyancy and viscosity for a low-impact, high-intensity workout appropriate for every athlete.

University of Tennessee Head Coach and AQUA BOOM® Technical Advisor Matt Kredich has developed multiple ways to utilize AQUA BOOM® to gain strength and flexibility to help take your swimming to the next level.

In the video clinic below, Coach Kredich shares ways to work your backstroke and freestyle using the AQUA BOOM®.

AQUA BOOM® Backstroke

AQUA BOOM® Vertical Freestyle

AQUA BOOM® Hanging Postural Alignment

AQUA BOOM® HISTORY

The Aqua Boom is one man’s vision to meet the needs of all athletes. Plagued with injuries, founder Tony Shutts realized the need to modify his fitness activities. The Aqua Boom did more than that — it helped him get in the best shape of his life.

ISO-AQUATICS HISTORY

ISO-Aquatics, LLC was founded in 2012 as the vehicle to commercialize founder Tony Shutts’ first product concept, the Aqua Boom. Our name is a tribute to our chosen discipline of isotonic exercises in the water.

