Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anya Mostek Breaks Ivy League Record in 100 Back with 52.13

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

  • Ivy Meet record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019
  • Ivy League record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019
  • NCAA “A” standard: 50.66
  • 2024 NCAA Invite time: 52.28
  • 2024 Ivy League Champion: Anya Mostek, Harvard – 52.15

Podium:

  1. Anya Mostek, Harvard – 52.13 Meet and League Record
  2. Jenna Reznicek, Brown – 52.25
  3. Sabrina Johnston, Princeton – 52.80
  4. Isabella Korbly, Princeton – 53.13
  5. Alexa Pappas, Princeton – 53.26
  6. Quinn Murphy, Yale – 53.28
  7. Molly Hamlin, Harvard – 53.34
  8. Edie Simecek, Princeton – 53.50

As it turns out, third was the charm for Harvard junior Anya Mostek.

After winning the Ivy League title in the 100 back as a freshman in 2023 (52.25), and then again as a sophomore in 2024 (52.15), Mostek took down the Ivy League, Ivy Championships, and Harvard program records on her third try with 52.13, thus eclipsing Bella Hindley’s Ivy League and Championships mark by .01.

Mostek took it out in 25.21, which was .12 faster than her first 50 in prelims this morning, but .14 slower than she’d been on the front half in 2024 (25.07).

She came home in 26.92, which not only beat her morning swim by .14 (27.06) and last year’s back half by .16 (27.08), but it was just enough to keep a fast-charging Jenna Reznicek of Brown. Reznicek, who won the Ivy crown in this event as a freshman in 2022, went out in 25.57 and closed with 26.68 to notch a PB and Brown program record of 52.25.

Bella Hindley, Yale (2019) Anya Mostek, Harvard (2024) Anya Mostek, Harvard (2025)
1st 50 25.13 25.07 25.21
2nd 50 27.01 27.08 26.92
100 backstroke 52.14 52.15 52.13

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!