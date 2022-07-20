Anna Moesch Rips 54.33 100 Free, 24.43 50 Free Relay Split At YMCA Nationals

2022 YMCA Long Course National Championships

July 19 to 23, 2022

LCM (50m)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Earlier this year, 16-year-old Anna Moesch of the Great Somerset County YMCA made headlines with her sprint freestyle times at the 2022 YMCA Short Course Nationals. Just a few months later, she’s now doing the same exact thing at the YMCA Long Course Nationals.

During night one finals, the Green Brook, New Jersey native won the girls’ 100 free, swimming a time of 54.33 t0 break her old YMCA National Record time of 54.84. She swam that former record time at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials, where she finished 11th overall.

Moesch now surpasses Torri Huske, who went on to win World Championship bronze in the 100 free, as the #5 ranked swimmer all-time in the 15-16 age group rankings. In addition, her time would have also finished seventh in the A final at U.S. trials this year. This makes her extremely close to a potential senior international berth in the future, as sixth-place finisher Mallory Comerford (who was selected for the Worlds team) clocked a 54.09 that was less than three-tenths slower than Moesch’s best time.

All-Time 15-16 Age Group Rankings, Girls’ 100 Free:

Claire Curzan — 53.55 (2021) Missy Franklin — 53.63 (2011) Gretchen Walsh — 53.74 (2019) Simone Manuel — 53.86 (2013) Anna Moesch — 54.33 (2022) Torri Huske — 54.52 (2019)

In her race, Moesch opened in 26.06 on her first 50 and came home in 28.27. Compared to the rest of the swimmers in the top 6 for the 15-16 age group, she had the fifth-fastest front half and the fourth-fastest back half. She is set to race the 100 free at Junior Pan Pacs later this summer, giving her another opportunity to move up the age group rankings.

Split Comparison:

Anna Moesch, 2022 Claire Curzan, 2021 Missy Franklin, 2011 Gretchen Walsh, 2019 Simone Manuel, 2013 Torri Huske, 2019 50m 26.06 25.08 26.16 25.57 25.90 26.04 100m 28.27 28.47 27.47 28.17 27.96 28.48 Total 54.33 53.55 53.63 53.74 53.86 54.52

But Moesch wasn’t done after the 100 free, as she later on went to anchor GSCY’s 200 medley relay in a blistering time of 24.43. Her, Charlotte Holliday, Meghan Sharma, and Emily Thompson combined for a time of 1:55.88 to win by nearly three seconds. Later in the meet, Moesch is slated to swim the 50 free individually, where she holds a flat start best time of 24.49.