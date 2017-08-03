Allegheny North Breaks Second NAG Relay Record

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Allegheny North Swim Club boys’ 400 freestyle relay not only grabbed an NSCA Junior National title on Thursday in Indianapolis, but they broke a 15-16 National Age Group Record in the process.

The team of Mason GonzalezJack WrightAndrew Zhang, and Richard Mihm combined for a 3:25.57. That crushed the old record of 3:29.18 set by the Upper Dubling Aquatic Club in 2014.

Mihm was the hero of the night for North Aleghany. While they had 4 solid splits, Mihm, the anchor, hit the water with almost a full-second deficit to the Dayton Raiders, who anchored with Josef Pohlmann. Mihm split a 50.75 on that closing leg to make up the gap and take the record by three-and-a-half seconds.

Allegheny North’s Splits:

  • Mason Gonzalez – 51.55
  • Jack Wright – 51.10
  • Andrew Zhang – 52.17
  • Richard Mihm – 50.75

SwimMAC’s 2013 relay still holds the extended 14-18 record in 3:23.91.

A video of the 400 free relay is below:

In the 200 free relay on the meet’s opening night, the Dayton Raiders won and broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record, while Allegheny took 2nd and got the 200 free relay there (with the same foursome in the same order).

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Allegheny North Breaks Second NAG Relay Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swimmer

Pa swimming is so strong. Udac nag broken by North Allegheny

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 5 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »