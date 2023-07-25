All The Links You Need For The 2023 TYR Pro Championships

2023 TYR PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 26 to 29, 2023
- LCM (50m)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
The 2023 TYR Pro Championships are just a day away, with racing beginning Wednesday night in Irvine, California. Wednesday’s evening session will run in a timed finals format, while the following three days will feature prelims and finals of each event. Prelims are slated for 9am (PT) Thursday-Saturday, with finals following at 5:00pm (PT).
All sessions of the meet are scheduled to be live streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Irvine next week:
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet (Updated)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Events
|Wednesday, July 26
|Men’s Events
|1
|800 Freestyle
|2
|3
|800 Freestyle Relay*
|4
|Thursday, July 27
|5
|400 Freestyle
|6
|7
|200 IM
|8
|9
|50 Freestyle
|10
|11
|400 Medley Relay*
|12
|Friday, July 28
|13
|400 IM
|14
|15
|100 Butterfly
|16
|17
|200 Freestyle
|18
|19
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|21
|100 Backstroke
|22
|Saturday, July 29
|23
|1500 Freestyle**
|24
|25
|200 Backstroke
|26
|27
|100 Freestyle
|28
|29
|200 Breaststroke
|30
|31
|200 Butterfly
|32
|33
|400 Freestyle Relay*
|34
*All relays will be swum as timed finals at the end of the evening sessions. The order for the relays shall be the Women’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Women’s Fastest Heat, Men’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Men’s Fastest Heat, Women’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Men’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Women’s 4th Fastest Heat, Men’s 4th Fastest Heat, Etc.
**Only the fastest (single) seeded heat of Women’s 1500 Freestyle and Men’s 1500 Freestyle will swim in the Finals session. All other heats will swim slowest to fastest, alternating women and men beginning at a predetermined time so the second-fastest seeded heat of the Men’s 1500 Freestyle concludes 60 minutes before the evening finals session is scheduled to begin.