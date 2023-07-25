All The Links You Need For The 2023 TYR Pro Championships

2023 TYR PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

The 2023 TYR Pro Championships are just a day away, with racing beginning Wednesday night in Irvine, California. Wednesday’s evening session will run in a timed finals format, while the following three days will feature prelims and finals of each event. Prelims are slated for 9am (PT) Thursday-Saturday, with finals following at 5:00pm (PT).

All sessions of the meet are scheduled to be live streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Irvine next week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Events Wednesday, July 26 Men’s Events 1 800 Freestyle 2 3 800 Freestyle Relay* 4 Thursday, July 27 5 400 Freestyle 6 7 200 IM 8 9 50 Freestyle 10 11 400 Medley Relay* 12 Friday, July 28 13 400 IM 14 15 100 Butterfly 16 17 200 Freestyle 18 19 100 Breaststroke 20 21 100 Backstroke 22 Saturday, July 29 23 1500 Freestyle** 24 25 200 Backstroke 26 27 100 Freestyle 28 29 200 Breaststroke 30 31 200 Butterfly 32 33 400 Freestyle Relay* 34

*All relays will be swum as timed finals at the end of the evening sessions. The order for the relays shall be the Women’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Women’s Fastest Heat, Men’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Men’s Fastest Heat, Women’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Men’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Women’s 4th Fastest Heat, Men’s 4th Fastest Heat, Etc.

**Only the fastest (single) seeded heat of Women’s 1500 Freestyle and Men’s 1500 Freestyle will swim in the Finals session. All other heats will swim slowest to fastest, alternating women and men beginning at a predetermined time so the second-fastest seeded heat of the Men’s 1500 Freestyle concludes 60 minutes before the evening finals session is scheduled to begin.