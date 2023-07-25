Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2023 TYR Pro Championships

by Sidney Zacharias 0

July 25th, 2023 National, News

2023 TYR PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • July 26 to 29, 2023
  • LCM (50m)
  • William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
  • Meet Central

The 2023 TYR Pro Championships are just a day away, with racing beginning Wednesday night in Irvine, California. Wednesday’s evening session will run in a timed finals format, while the following three days will feature prelims and finals of each event. Prelims are slated for 9am (PT) Thursday-Saturday, with finals following at 5:00pm (PT).

All sessions of the meet are scheduled to be live streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Irvine next week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Events Wednesday, July 26 Men’s Events
1 800 Freestyle 2
3 800 Freestyle Relay* 4
Thursday, July 27
5 400 Freestyle 6
7 200 IM 8
9 50 Freestyle 10
11 400 Medley Relay* 12
Friday, July 28
13 400 IM 14
15 100 Butterfly 16
17 200 Freestyle 18
19 100 Breaststroke 20
21 100 Backstroke 22
Saturday, July 29
23 1500 Freestyle** 24
25 200 Backstroke 26
27 100 Freestyle 28
29 200 Breaststroke 30
31 200 Butterfly 32
33 400 Freestyle Relay* 34

*All relays will be swum as timed finals at the end of the evening sessions. The order for the relays shall be the Women’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Women’s Fastest Heat, Men’s 2nd Fastest Heat, Men’s Fastest Heat, Women’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Men’s 3rd Fastest Heat, Women’s 4th Fastest Heat, Men’s 4th Fastest Heat, Etc.

**Only the fastest (single) seeded heat of Women’s 1500 Freestyle and Men’s 1500 Freestyle will swim in the Finals session. All other heats will swim slowest to fastest, alternating women and men beginning at a predetermined time so the second-fastest seeded heat of the Men’s 1500 Freestyle concludes 60 minutes before the evening finals session is scheduled to begin.

0
