Alex Shackell Ties Douglass For Fastest 50 Fly Split All-Time, Rips 1:42.28 200 Free

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

2023 Winter Juniors – East has barely started and swimmers like Alex Shackell are already popping off. She had big swims on both the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay. In the former, she tied Kate Douglass for the fastest 50 fly split of all-time. Then, she turned around and fired off the 5th fastest 200 freestyle of all time in the 17-18 age group.

Top 10 All-Time Butterfly Splits, Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay:

  1. Kate Douglass, Virginia/Alex Shackell, Carmel – 21.95
  2. Kelsi Dahlia, Louisville – 21.96
  3. Alyssa Marsh, Duke – 22.05
  4. Kelsi Dahlia, Louisville – 22.07
  5. Kelsi Dahlia, Louisville – 22.21
  6. Louise Hansson, USC – 22.23
  7. Hellen Moffitt, UNC – 22.29
  8. Liz Li, Ohio State – 22.32
  9. (TIE) Louise Hansson, USC/Kate Douglass, Virginia – 22.33

Shackell led off Carmel’s winning 800 freestyle relay with a huge personal best of 1:42.28. She broke her personal best by over a second, bettering the 1:43.60 she swam leading off this relay at this meet last year.

It also establishes Shackell, who is newly 17, as already the fifth fastest performer all-time among 17-18 U.S. girls. This past summer, she broke through and made her first senior international team by qualifying as a member of the 800 freestyle relay for 2023 Worlds, where she helped the U.S. win silver.

Top 8 Performers, 17-18 U.S. Girls 200 Freestyle

  1. Missy Franklin — 1:40.31 (2014)
  2. Bella Sims — 1:40.78 (2022)
  3. Katie Ledecky — 1:41.04 (2015)
  4. Simone Manuel — 1:41.15 (2015)
  5. Alex Shackell — 1:42.28 (2023)
  6. Claire Curzan — 1:42.43 (2022)
  7. Mallory Comerford — 1:42.54 (2016)
  8. Torri Huske — 1:42.59 (2021)

This year, Shackell outsplit her 2022 self on every 50 but the second (where she was slower by only .08 seconds). She saw the biggest improvement on her closing 50 as here in Columbus, she was able to keep herself sub-27 seconds with a 26.85 final split. In 2022, she was 27.80 coming home.

It’s a huge swim for Shackell, who committed to join Cal in fall 2024. It gives her another event option as the time would’ve earned her an NCAA ‘A’ cut and a place in the 2023 ‘A’ final. And even if she sticks with the 100 fly, it gives Cal a big split for the 800 free relay as they continue rebuilding with commits like Shackell and her future classmate Claire Weinstein, another 2024 commit.

But this wasn’t Shackell’s only swim of the night. Earlier in the session, she opened her meet as a part of Carmel’s 200 medley relay. There, she ripped a 21.95 50 butterfly split, erasing a nearly two second deficit to put Carmel briefly in the lead. They ultimately finished 2nd, giving the Carmel girls team a silver and a gold on the first day of competition.

waterwalker
59 minutes ago

https://swimswam.com/2022-art-adamson-invite-maggie-macneil-clocks-fastest-ever-50-fly-split-at-21-85/

MacNeil also split 22.2 multiple times last year on dual meet relays so she would have fallen within the top 10 regardless

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
1 hour ago

Shackell is class of 2025, not 2024.

jeff
1 hour ago

this time puts her at #2 American high school junior and #3 “globally”, only beaten by McIntosh (1:40.6) and Ledecky (1:42.0). Among all high schoolers, she is also 5th, behind the aforementioned two as well as Sims and Franklin

AJC in BOS
1 hour ago

Buried the lede…that 50 butterfly split was equally if not more impressive.

BSD
1 hour ago

Where does that 21.95 split rank all time?

jeff
Reply to  BSD
1 hour ago

In 2020, swimswam posted an article about Kate Douglass swimming a 21.95 split to become the fastest of all time, with Kelsi Dahlia being the only other person to also split sub 22 with a 21.96.

I’m sure that’s no longer the fastest – Douglass herself has obviously improved a lot since 2020 and I believe Maggie MacNeil has also swam faster than that now, but regardless it is a very very fast split

jeff
Reply to  jeff
1 hour ago

Okay some more searching- G. Walsh went 21.91 in October 2022 which was the fastest ever at that time, MacNeil went 21.85 in November 2022 which was also then the fastest ever.

jeff
Reply to  jeff
38 minutes ago

Okay Douglass herself I believe has never gone faster probably because she rarely does fly on the 4×50 relay, but at 2023 ACCs she went 22.2 on the opening 50 of her 100 fly relay split

