After Withdrawal, Sun Yang Re-Enters The 2020 Fina Championship Series

Just days after announcing his withdrawal from the FINA Champions Series, Sun Yang has re-entered and will swim in at least the Shenzen stop of the showcase series, according to a fan Weibo account. The first meet will take place in Shenzen, China on the 14th and 15th, followed by a stop in Beijing on the 18th and 19th. Yang will join over 60 fellow world class athletes in Shenzen. No information about his status for Beijing is available, and his original Weibo post was removed. According to the official FINA start lists, which were last updated on January 8th, Sun is still entered in both meets.

Yang made a post earlier in the week that he has withdrawing from the series in order to stay focused on training for the upcoming Olympic Games this summer. Before withdrawing, Yang was entered in the 200 and 400 freestyles in both Shenzen and Beijing. Each race at the series consists of four swimmers racing for cash prizes of $16,000, $12,000, $8,000, $6,000 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Yang will be joined by Hungary’s Dominik Kozma and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys in each of his four races. Marus Thormeyer (Canada) will race the 200 free in Shenzen, with Pieter Timmers (Belgium) joining the race in Beijing. Yang’s fellow Chinese national teamer, Ji Xinjie will race the 400 free at both stops.

Yang recently picked up two gold medals at the 2019 Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea in the 200 and 400 free. After successfully defending both World Championship titles, he faced protests on the podium from fellow medalists Mack Horton (AUS) and Duncan Scott (GBR). The protests came as a result of Yang’s alleged doping violation, dating back to January, 2019. This fall, Yang had his long awaited hearing in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The outcome of the hearing has not yet been made public but the CAS has said that mid-January will be the earliest date for the announcement of Yang’s fate.